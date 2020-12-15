Western Kentucky University’s football team will play in its seventh bowl game in the past nine seasons, with the Hilltoppers (5-6) set to face Georgia State (5-4) in the 22nd annual LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 26 in Mobile, Ala.
The bowl game, to be played in Ladd-Peebles Stadium, is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN. The contest will mark WKU’s 30th postseason game in program history, where the team owns an 18-11 all-time record.
Prior to this year, WKU reached the six-win mark eight times in the previous nine seasons, while making six bowl game appearances during that span. The Hilltoppers have compiled a 4-2 record in those contests, collecting wins over Central Michigan (Bahamas Bowl; 2014), South Florida (Miami Beach Bowl; 2015), Memphis (Boca Raton Bowl; 2016) and Western Michigan (First Responder Bowl; 2019).
The matchup between WKU and Georgia State will mark the teams’ third all-time meeting. The Panthers most recently defeated the Hilltoppers, 27-17, in the 2017 Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. WKU defeated Georgia State by a score of 44-28 in 2013.
The Hilltoppers and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) are the only two teams in Conference USA to play 11 games this season. Only 19 teams in FBS have played 11 games in the regular season.
WKU ended its regular seasons on a three-game win streak.
A “very limited” number of tickets will be for sale ($45 for sideline; $15 for end zone) and can only be purchased in groups of 2-5 because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to the LendingTree Bowl’s website.
