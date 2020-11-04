Western Kentucky University basketball’s non-conference schedule will include three games in a bubble setting hosted by the University of Louisville, including a Dec. 1 matchup with the Cardinals and two other games against 2020 conference champions.
The Hilltoppers will face Little Rock on Nov. 28, Louisville on Dec. 1 and Prairie View A&M on Dec. 3 for its three games at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville is hosting the 2020 Wade Houston Tipoff Classic during this window, but WKU’s games will not officially be a part of the multi-team event.
UofL, KFC Yum! Center and Galt House Hotel will serve as host for men’s basketball event that will include nine participating teams who will play 18 games over a 10-day stretch from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4, 2020.
The field of nine teams includes seven 20-game winners from a year ago, six teams that won or finished second in their respective conferences, and a group that collectively won two-thirds of their games last season (189-93 record in 2019-20).
The participating teams are Duquesne (21-9 in 2019-20, fifth in Atlantic 10), UNC Greensboro (23-9, third in Southern Conference); Little Rock (21-10, Sun Belt Champions); Louisville (24-7, tied for second in ACC), Prairie View A&M (19-13, SWAC Champions); Seton Hall (21-9, BIG EAST Co-Champion), Southern Illinois (16-16, fifth in Missouri Valley Conference); Western Kentucky (20-10, tied for second in Conference USA); and Winthrop (24-10, Big South Co-Champion).
Five teams will play five games each (Little Rock, Louisville, UNC Greensboro, Prairie View A&M and Winthrop), three will play three games (Duquesne, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky) and one will play two (Seton Hall) during the first week-plus of the college basketball season. There will be three days with triple-headers, three days with a pair of games, three days with a single game and one day without a game (Thanksgiving) during the 10-day period.
The Hilltoppers will open play in the bubble against their old Sun Belt Conference foe Little Rock. WKU holds a 35-13 all-time edge in the series, although the programs have not met since 2014. The Tops are 2-0 on a neutral court against the Trojans.
Little Rock finished 21-10 last season and won the Sun Belt regular season title.
WKU’s game against Louisville on Dec. 1 will be a true road game and will count toward the teams’ ongoing four-year series. The Cardinals are slated to return to E.A. Diddle Arena in the 2021-22 season before hosting WKU for another game at the Yum! Center in 2022-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.