BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky’s jam session was music to head coach Rick Stansbury’s ears on Saturday afternoon.
In a critical Conference USA regular season finale punctuated by the spectacular dunks of Josh Anderson, Jamarian Sharp and Jairus Hamilton, the Hilltoppers upended visiting Marshall 78-69 before a revved-up Senior Day crowd of 6,098 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The victory improves WKU to 19-12 overall and 11-7 in C-USA. Far more significantly, however, the win provides the Hilltoppers runner-up status in the East division and an opening-round bye in next week’s conference tournament at Frisco, Texas.
“First off, I want to say a big “Thank You’ on behalf of our team to our great fans,” said Stansbury, whose team won for the ninth time in the last 10 outings “The crowd in here today was just outstanding, and, as I’ve said many times before, when Diddle’s rocking like this we’re a very tough team to beat.
“I thought we were a little uptight in the first half, but we survived because we took care of the basketball, were very effective in transition, and we pulled together as a basketball team to get a very important victory.”
Both teams struggled shooting the ball for much of the first half.
Marshall pulled within a point at the seven-minute mark, but WKU got two 3-pointers from Luke Frampton and another from Jairus Hamilton in an 11-5 spurt that stretched the Hilltopper lead to 28-19 with just under four minutes to play.
McKnight then scored six consecutive points in an 8-0 run to close out the first half — providing WKU a 39-26 advantage at intermission.
The Thundering Herd (11-20, 4-14 C-USA), however, had upset on their minds in the first five minutes of the second half — pulling within 44-42.
WKU, however, got 3-pointers from Frampton and Camron Justice in a 16-4 run that pushed the Hilltoppers in front 58-46 with just over eight minutes remaining.
Marshall, however, refused to be blown out, and the Herd sliced Western’s lead to seven points with three minutes to play.
The Hilltoppers then got two dunks from Hamilton, plus a dunk and a conventional three-point play from Anderson down the stretch to put the game away.
WKU featured a balanced scoring attack, with McKnght and Hamilton each scoring 16 points. Seven-foot-five center Jamarion Sharp produced 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks, Frampton scored 12 points, and Anderson added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“We played our game today and earned a very important bye in the Conference USA Tournament,” Anderson said. “This was a huge win for us, and we’ll take a lot of momentum to Texas for the conference tournament. The goal, for sure, is to win the conference tournament. We’ve put a lot of hard work into this and it’s time for us to go get it.”
The Hilltoppers shot 41% from the floor, 30% from 3-point range, and made 10-of-15 free throws (67%). Western had a 13/5 assists/turnover ratio, and collected 44 rebounds.
Marshall was paced by Marko Darenac, who drilled 6-of-10 shots from 3-point range and finished with a team-high 18 points. Andrew Taylor and NBA prospect Taevion KInsey each added 16 points.
The Herd shot 39% overall, but made 12-of-28 shots from distance (43%), and secured 46 rebounds. Marshall got to the foul stripe just five times, making three.
Western begins C-USA Tournament play on Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
