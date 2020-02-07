BOWLING GREEN — Rising to the occasion before a revved-up “Blackout” crowd of 5,769 in E.A. Diddle Arena, Western Kentucky rode a strong first half to a 65-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.
The Hilltoppers (15-8, 8-3 Conference USA) snapped the Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak and pulled into a tie with Louisiana Tech for second-place in the C-USA, just a game behind front-running North Texas.
“I thought mentally and physically we had that edge we have to have in the first half,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Our press kept them out of rhythm, and overall I thought our defense was about as good as it could be — they average 75 (points) a game and they finish with 54.
“In the second half, we slowed it down by design. They’ve got more shooters than we have and we didn’t want to try to trade baskets. We were just trying to get to the finish line, be in the lead when the horn sounded. That’s what matters most.”
WKU led by 22 points less than three minutes into the second half, but Louisiana Tech chipped away at the lead and pulled within 11 midway through the second half.
The Hilltoppers steadied the ship thereafter, however, and rebuilt their lead to 18 points with just over a minute to play. The Bulldogs scored the game’s final seven points to make the final score more respectable.
Western dominated the opening 20 minutes with its most efficient half all season — shooting 64% from the field and making 4-of-8 shots from distance.
The Hilltoppers broke from the gate with a 6-0 lead and continued to pour it on the Bulldogs (17-6, 8-3), who seemed perplexed by WKU’s switching defenses and had no answer for the 3-point shooting of freshman point guard Jordan Rawls and graduate shooting guard Camron Justice.
Louisiana Tech was still within 21-14 with just under eight minutes before halftime, but the Toppers — who were already in the bonus at 6:59 and had not been called for a foul themselves — closed with a torrid 23-10 run.
A driving layup by Rawls just before the first-half horn provided WKU a commanding 44-24 lead at intermission.
Rawls had 14 points by halftime, and Justice, nursing a day-to-day back ailment, added nine.
“Jordan played really well for us, and having Cam out there was huge for us — made a big difference,” Stansbury said. “We need him on the floor to be the best team we can be.”
The Hilltoppers were 12-of-13 from the foul stripe in the first half, while the Bulldogs did not attempt a free throw.
For the game, Rawls led Western with a game-best 19 points, finishing 8-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Forward Carson Williams produced 14 points and eight rebounds, and Justice came off the bench to score 11 points, with a pair of 3s. Jared Savage secured nine rebounds and Taveion Hollingsworth dished four assists.
The Toppers, held to just 26% shooting in the second half, finished at 44% for the game. WKU made up for it by sinking 16-of-19 foul shots for 83%
Louisiana Tech did not have a single player score in double digits. The Bulldogs shot 42% from the floor and made it to the foul stripe only four times — making two.
Western returns to C-USA action at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, playing host to Southern Mississippi.
“We need another good crowd in here Saturday,” Stansbury said. “This team really feeds off the energy of our home crowd, and we need that same type of energy in the building for Southern Miss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.