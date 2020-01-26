BOWLING GREEN — Three nights after executing one of the greatest road comebacks in program history, Western Kentucky refused to allow Marshall to turn the tables on Saturday night.
The Thundering Herd sliced a 14-point second-half deficit to four, but the Hilltoppers responded to every challenge down the stretch to post a 91-84 Conference USA victory before a revved-up crowd of 6,270 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU — which had six players reach double figures in scoring — stretched its winning streak to five games, improving to 14-6 overall and 7-1 in C-USA.
“I’m proud of the way we finished this one off,” said freshman point guard Jordan Rawls, who scored 15 points and was 3-of-5 from 3-point range. “We had some lapses on defense in the second half, but with the game on the line we made the shots and plays needed to put it away.
“This team has a lot of heart. There were people doubting our team, but we want to prove them wrong every time we step on the floor.”
With 4:20 to play, Marshall pulled within four points on a tip-in by Taevion Tinsley, but Western answered with two free throws from Taveion Hollingsworth and a put back in traffic by Jared Savage that pushed the Hilltoppers in front 85-77.
The Herd got a top-of-the-key 3-pointer from Jarrod West at 1:52 to cut it to five, but, following turnovers by both teams, Western got six consecutive free throws from Hollingsworth and Camron Justice over the final 35.8 seconds to seal it.
“Give our kids credit,” said Hilltopper coach Rick Stansbury, whose club rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Marshall 64-60 on Wednesday in Huntington, West Virginia. “We’re in a situation where everybody knows we have a razor’s edge margin for error, but we fight and we battle and we find a way to get the W.
“We do it different ways on different nights. Tonight, we step up and go 10-of-23 on 3-pointers and we make 16-of-19 free throws in the second half.
“Having the students back in this building (following WKU’s lengthy Christmas break) made a big difference in terms of energy.”
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni concurred.
“Wow, I credit Western for a great atmosphere in here tonight,” D’Antoni said. “They have great fans who love and understand the game, and I love coming in here to coach. It’s fun to play in here even when you lose — this kind of setting is what it’s about.
“Otherwise, this is the youngest team I’ve brought to Western, and at times tonight I thought that showed — but we battled and were competitive all the way,”
Western shot 54% to build a 50-40 first-half advantage, and finished at 51%.
In addition to Rawls, WKU’s major production came from Hollingsworth (18 points, six assists), Savage (16 points, seven rebounds), Carson Williams (14 points, six rebounds), Josh Anderson (14 points, six rebounds, four steals) and Justice (11 points).
Marshall (9-12, 3-5) got 16 points from Tinsley and 15 each from Marco Saranac, West and Andrew Taylor.
The Hilltoppers return to C-USA action on Thursday with a visit to Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.
