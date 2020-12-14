BOWLING GREEN — Charles Bassey made a critical tip-in with 21 seconds to play and Taveion Hollingsworth hit a pair of clutch free throws with 5.4 seconds left to lift Western Kentucky over visiting Rhode Island, 68-65, on Sunday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena.
It marked the Hilltoppers’ third consecutive victory and avenged last season’s 86-82 overtime loss to the Rams in Kingston, R.I.
“I felt coming in that whoever could force their will on the other team for 40 minutes would win this game,” Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We turned out to be that team today.
“We beat a very good Rhode Island team and at the end of the season we’ll back on this game as one of our very best wins of the season.”
After trailing 33-27 at intermission, URI got five straight points from star senior guard Fatts Russell to pull within a point two minutes into the second half.
Keyed by freshman guard Dayvion McKnight, WKU (5-2) responded with a 15-5 run and took its largest lead of the game after a pair of free throws by Bassey at 12:52 pushed the Hilltoppers in front 48-37.
The Rams, however, refused to fold.
Instead, Rhode Island responded with a 13-3 spurt and took a 52-51 lead on a driving layup by Ishmael Leggett with 7:20 remaining.
“We let them back in it in the second half, but Dayvion went back into the game and we were able to turn things back around,” Stansbury said. “We were really challenged in that stretch by Rhode Island, but we responded the right way.”
After a Bassey dunk, the Rams reclaimed a one-point lead on a dunk by D.J. Johnson at the five-minute mark, but didn’t lead again after a putback by Hollingsworth at 4:40.
WKU pushed its advantage to 64-59 after a driving layup by Jordan Rawls and two Hollingsworth free throws, but URI again battled back — getting three free throws and a steal from Russell to tie the contest with 56 seconds to play.
That set the stage for the clinching sequence. Rawls just beat the shot clock with a runner in the lane that popped in and out, and Bassey tipped the ball in.
Jalan Carey pulled the Rams within a point with a free throw after drawing the fifth foul on Bassey with 5.1 seconds to play. After Hollingworth’s two free throws, WKU fouled Russell and the veteran guard missed on a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 1.9 seconds left.
Josh Anderson led Western with 15 points, adding five rebounds. Hollingsworth produced 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, Bassey had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and Rawls came off the bench to score 11 points.
“I thought Josh was very, very good again today,” Stansbury said. “He played with a lot of energy and he played an outstanding all-around game — he was tremendous.”
Western made 21-of-26 free throws (81%) and Rhode Island, leading the nation in free throw attempts, was limited to 15 attempts, making 11. The Hilltoppers also won the battle of the boards, 38-28.
The Rams (3-4) were paced by Johnson, who scored 16 points and went 4-of-5 from 3-point land. Russell added 14 points, four assists and three steals.
W. KENTUCKY 68, RHODE ISLAND 65
FG FT Reb
R. ISLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Walker 25 3-6 1-2 4-6 0 2 8
Makhe.Mitchell 22 3-8 0-0 1-4 0 3 6
Martin 8 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Russell 32 3-8 8-9 0-4 4 3 14
Sheppard 28 1-5 0-0 0-1 3 1 3
Carey 28 3-8 1-2 0-1 1 3 7
Johnson 24 6-7 0-0 0-2 0 1 16
Leggett 16 3-4 1-2 2-2 3 0 7
Harris 12 2-6 0-0 1-4 0 5 4
Makhi.Mitchell 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-57 11-15 8-26 11 20 65
Percentages: FG .421, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Johnson 4-5, Walker 1-2, Sheppard 1-4, Carey 0-1, Harris 0-1, Leggett 0-1, Martin 0-1, Russell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Makhe.Mitchell 3, Martin). Turnovers: 15 (Sheppard 5, Carey 3, Harris 2, Martin 2, Johnson, Makhe.Mitchell, Russell). Steals: 11 (Russell 3, Leggett 2, Carey, Harris, Johnson, Makhe.Mitchell, Martin, Sheppard). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
W. KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 15 1-2 1-4 3-4 0 2 3
Bassey 27 4-10 5-6 3-9 2 5 13
Anderson 32 4-5 5-6 0-5 1 1 15
Cooper 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Hollingsworth 31 5-11 4-4 3-7 3 3 14
McKnight 24 3-5 1-1 0-2 2 1 7
Rawls 23 3-8 5-5 0-1 2 0 11
Frampton 17 1-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Cozart 9 1-1 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Osawe 9 0-3 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-52 21-26 11-35 11 15 68
Percentages: FG .423, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Anderson 2-2, Frampton 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bassey 5, Cozart). Turnovers: 16 (McKnight 4, Frampton 3, Hollingsworth 3, Anderson 2, Cooper 2, Rawls, Williams). Steals: 10 (Hollingsworth 4, Anderson, Cooper, Frampton, Osawe, Rawls, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Rhode Island 27 38 — 65
W. Kentucky 33 35 — 68
A—1,070 (7,326).
