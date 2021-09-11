On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Western Kentucky football head coach Tyson Helton knows the emotions will be extraordinary when his Hilltoppers tangle with Army on Saturday at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.
Kickoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
“I’m just really excited,” Helton said. “Its a great opportunity to play a really good Army team on the 20th anniversary of September 11th, and it’s a great honor to play in this game — I can’t think of a better environment. I know our team will be very, very proud to be part of that.
“What a great platform to showcase our team and I know our team is really excited to be in this game. Army has a great campus, a great stadium, a great atmosphere, and the pageantry of college football on a day like this is going to be tremendous.”
The game itself should also be good.
WKU (1-0) enters the fray ranked No. 1 nationally in FBS passing offense, led by graduate quarterback Bailey Zappe, who threw for 424 yards and seven touchdowns during the Hilltoppers’ 59-21 rout of visiting UT Martin on Sept. 2.
“This is one of those games where’s you’ve got to control the line of scrimmage and establish the run, put together some long drives, but we will also play to our strengths,” Helton said. “Bailey Zappe is a good quarterback and we’ve got some skill there, so when the opportunity arises to to take a shot and throw the football, we will take what they give us.”
When he goes to the air, Zappe will be looking primarily for split end Jerreth Sterns, who made seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener. Another major threat is tight end Joshua Simon, who caught three passes for 73 yards and two TDs.
The Hilltoppers are hoping for more production from their run game, after gaining only 109 yards in the opener — no back gaining over 44 yards.
Army (1-0) — which has never defeated Western in three previous meetings — looked sharp in its 43-10 wipeout of host Georgia State last Saturday, but Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken believes his team needs to play better against the Hilltoppers.
“We’re playing a much-improved Western Kentucky team,” Monken said. “We played them at their place two years ago, and they’ve still got nine players who were on their defensive roster then, so our option will not be a surprise to them or their defensive coordinator (Maurice Crum).
“We’re excited to be back home at Michie Stadium and I expect a great atmosphere, but it’s going to be a great challenge for us to win this game against a very good football team that put up a ton of points in their opener.”
Triple-option Army (1-0) did what it does best against Georgia State — run the football with authority.
The depth-laden Black Knights backfield gained 258 yards (21st nationally) and scored four touchdowns, led by quarterback Christian Anderson’s 55 yards on 15 carries with a TD.
Army attempted only four passes versus Georgia State, completing three for 40 yards and a score.
“They’re a really good football team and coach Monken had done a great job there,” Helton said. “We had success against them at our place in 2019, but Army is a much, much better team this year than they were in 2019.
“They’ve got really good quarterbacks who know how to run their system and they just wear you down.
“It will take everything we’ve got to win, for sure.”
