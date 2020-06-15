The Western Kentucky football program bounced back in a big way last fall, overcoming a disappointing upset loss to FCS Central Arkansas in the opening game to finish 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Conference USA under first-year head coach Tyson Helton.
This followed a 3-9 season in 2018 under second-year head coach Mike Sanford, who was subsequently dismissed.
Now, Helton is hoping to build on the good things re-established in the program a year ago, and it’s never too early to glance at a challenging 2020 schedule and assess how the Hilltoppers might do:
UT CHATTANOOGA: After last year’s surprising defeat at the hands of Central Arkansas, expect WKU to be laser-focused for the FCS Mocs, who went 6-6 last season, including a 2-4 record on the road. Nonetheless, Chattanooga leads the all-time series with WKU (8-5). The teams last met in 2007, with Western posting a 28-21 win in Chattanooga. Originally set for Saturday, Sept. 3, this game has been moved up to Thursday, Sept. 3. VERDICT: WKU 38, Chattanooga 21.
AT INDIANA: This has a chance to be a trap game for the Hoosiers, who open their season with a Big Ten matchup at Wisconsin. IU went 8-5 last season, but stumbled a bit down the stretch, losing three of its final four games. The Hoosiers were 5-4 within the conference, 4-2 at home and have won all three previous matchups with the Tops. In 2015, WKU came close to winning at IU, but the Hoosiers escaped, 38-35. It’s Indiana’s home opener. VERDICT: Indiana 31, WKU 21.
LIBERTY: The Hilltoppers will have their work cut out for them in this one. The Flames went 8-5 last season and posted a 23-16 victory over always-strong Georgia Southern in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The teams last played in 1996, with the Flames prevailing 23-14. Liberty was 5-1 at home last fall and 2-4 on the road. This will be a pivotal game for the Hilltoppers, sandwiched as it is between IU and Louisville. VERDICT: WKU 42, Liberty 31.
AT LOUISVILLE: Two years ago, Western outplayed U of L most of the way at Cardinal Stadium, but a blocked kick proved pivotal and the Cards were able to escape with a 20-17 win. Last season, Louisville was much better under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield, and the Cardinals beat the Hilltoppers 38-21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. U of L leads the series 21-12 and has not lost to WKU since 1975, when the Tops won 21-17 in Louisville. VERDICT: Louisville 41, WKU 27.
AT MIDDLE TENNESSEE: These “100 Miles of Hate” Conference USA rivals have played some classics over the past decade, and there’s no reason not to expect another thriller when the fur begins to fly in Murfreesboro. MTSU struggled through a 4-8 season a year ago, going 3-5 in C-USA, but the Blue Raiders won four of six home games. WKU struggled to beat MTSU in Bowling Green, 31-26, and the assignment is more difficult south of the border. VERDICT: WKU 44, MTSU 40.
MARSHALL: Just like the Liberty game, it will be critical for the Hilltoppers to take care of business when the Thundering Herd come calling. Last season’s game in Huntington, West Virginia, was the latest in a series of classics. WKU scored 10 fourth-quarter points to pull even, but a late field goal provided Marshall a 26-23 victory. The Herd went 8-5 overall and 6-2 in C-USA last season, but were only 2-4 away from home. VERDICT: WKU 38, MARSHALL 31.
AT UAB: This is another tough road matchup for the Hilltoppers. UAB won all six of its home games in 2019, finishing 9-5 overall and 6-2 in C-USA. The Hilltoppers and Blazers have enjoyed a spirited series with WKU holding a slight edge (4-3) following last season’s 20-13 win in Bowling Green. The Blazers faltered late in 2019, getting blown out by FAU (49-6) in the C-USA title game, before falling 31-17 to Appalachian State in the New Orleans Bowl. VERDICT: UAB 31, WKU 28.
OLD DOMINION: Western has a history of success against the Monarchs, having won five of six meetings. Last year’s 20-3 victory over ODU in Norfolk, Va., was the best defensive effort of the season for the Hilltoppers, who, again, must take care of business at home to remain a contender for the league championship. ODU was the worst team in the league in 2019, struggling past Norfolk State (24-21) and then losing 11 games in succession. VERDICT: WKU 49, Old Dominion 20.
AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC: Lane Kiffin coached the Owls to C-USA championships in 2017 and 2019, and will now lead the Ole Miss Rebels. Whom did FAU choose as Kiffin’s successor? None other than Willie Taggart, the former WKU star player and coach. Last season, the Owls went 11-3 overall and 7-1 within the league. FAU clobbered SMU 52-28 in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl. WKU lost at home to FAU 35-24 last fall, and this one won’t be any easier. VERDICT: FAU 37, WKU 28.
SOUTHERN MISS: It could be argued that Western played its best game of 2019 at Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with a never-in-doubt 28-10 conquest of the Golden Eagles, who otherwise went 4-0 on their home turf. Last fall, Southern Miss finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in C-USA. closing out the year with a 30-13 loss to Tulane in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas. WKU is 3-0 all time versus Southern Miss. VERDICT: WKU 42, Southern Miss 27.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL: The Hilltoppers wrap up the home portion of their regular season against the Panthers, who finished 6-7 overall and 3-5 within the league in 2019, which included a 20-14 home loss to WKU. FIU struggled mightily on the road last fall, going 0-6, and Western should be in a position to finish strong against the Panthers. This has been a highly competitive series through the years, with the Hilltoppers holding a 7-6 edge all time. VERDICT: WKU 31, FIU 21.
AT CHARLOTTE: First-year coach Will Healy arrived from Austin Peay and did wonders for the burgeoning Charlotte program in 2019, helping the 49ers go 7-6 overall and 5-3 in C-USA. Charlotte was particularly tough at home, going 5-1, so this will be a sure-fire tester for the Hilltoppers as they close out the regular season. WKU defeated Charlotte 30-14 last fall in Bowling Green and has won two of the three all-time meetings. VERDICT: WKU 30, Charlotte 27.
Final rally for WKU: 8-4 overall, 6-2 in C-USA.
