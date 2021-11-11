By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Tyrone Marshall, a 6-foot-7 forward, has joined Western Kentucky University men’s basketball program in the early signing period for the Class of 2022.
Marshall will join the team after two seasons at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas.
Already four games into the 2021-22 season, Marshall is averaging 22.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 29.5 minutes. The Nashville, Tenn., native is shooting 69.4% from the floor and 50% from long range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.