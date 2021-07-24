For the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to be the best version of themselves on the football field this fall, they will need exceptional performances from their best players.
And, the best of the best for WKU is senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone, one of the most prolific tacklers in program history.
This past week, the accolades continued to come for Malone, who was voted Preseason Defensive Player of the Year by Conference USA and was selected to the watch list for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award, an honor that goes to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player.
Both recognitions are deserved.
In his career at Western, Malone has recorded 255 total tackles (135 solo, 120 assisted), while racking up 42.5 tackles for loss and 25 sacks. In 2020, Malone finished with 71 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, nine quarterback hurries, and he also blocked two kicks.
No stranger to the limelight, Malone was the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, when he registered 99 tackles — including a WKU FBS era-record 21 for loss — to go along with 11.5 sacks and 16 QB hurries. His 99 tackles were the third-most by an FBS lineman in a single season over the past decade.
Malone, a 6-foot-4, 240-pounder out of Atlanta, was also on the Bednarik Award watch list last season, and, significantly, this fall he will be the only collegiate player in Kentucky to hold that distinction.
WKU is coming off a 5-7 season in Tyson Helton’s second year as head coach, and the program will be attempting to reclaim the magic of Helton’s first season in 2019, when the Hilltoppers went 9-4 and defeated Western Michigan 23-20 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Dallas.
But to do that, Malone and his defensive mates will need to be extraordinary in 2021, because the Hilltoppers’ schedule is one of their most challenging, particularly the first month of the season. After opening at home with UT Martin (Sept. 2), WKU visits Army (Sept. 11), plays host to Indiana (Sept. 25), and visits Michigan State (Oct. 2).
After that, of course, it’s C-USA games against UTSA (home, Oct. 9), Old Dominion (away, Oct. 16), Florida International (away, Oct. 23), Charlotte (home, Oct, 30), Middle Tennessee (home, Nov. 6), Rice (away, Nov. 13), Florida Atlantic (home, Nov. 20) and Marshall (away, Nov. 27).
This past week, the Hilltoppers were picked to finish third in the seven-team C-USA East Division, behind Marshall (17 first-place votes) and FAU (six first-place votes). Western received one first-place vote.
To be this good and earn a third consecutive bowl berth — WKU dropped a disappointing 39-21 decision to Georgia State in last year’s Lending Tree Bowl at Mobile, Alabama — the Hilltoppers must receive the best from their best this fall.
And Western’s best player, without question, is DeAngelo Malone.
