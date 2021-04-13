Western Kentucky soccer midfielder Ambere Barnett, a former star at Owensboro Catholic High School, has been named the Conference USA Player of the Year and also earned Midfielder of the Year honors.
Barnett was joined on the All-Conference First Team by defender Avery Jacobsen. Lyric Schmidt was named to the Second Team and Brina Micheels and Ellie Belcher were tabbed All-Freshmen.
Barnett is top 50 nationally in four statistical categories: 0.654 shot accuracy (27th), 0.67 goals per game (37th), 1.56 points per game (44th) and 1.89 shots on goal per game (44th). All of those stats also put her in at least the top two in C-USA also.
The Rockport, Indiana native leads the team with six goals on the season and a total of 14 points. She scored a goal in each of her first three matches of the season, including two against FIU on March 4. Five of her six goals have come in conference play and she notched the game-winner against Middle Tennessee and FIU.
In her career on The Hill, the junior has scored 18 goals which is tied for the ninth most in program history. Her 16 assists are tied for the fourth most and her 52 points are seventh in the WKU record book.
Barnett is the first Lady Topper to have earned conference Player of the Year honors since Kellie Walker was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2009. Barnett is also now a three-time All-C-USA First Team selection after earning the honor in each of her first two seasons.
