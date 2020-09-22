It’s been a while since Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey stepped on the court for a basketball game, but national pundits haven’t forgotten what he can do.
The Hilltoppers’ junior center has been selected as a Preseason Second-Team All-American by Lindy’s Sports Magazine.
Bassey — a 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria — was named a First-Team Preseason All-American as a sophomore in 2019-20 by both Lindy’s and Street & Smith’s Basketball Yearbook.
He averaged 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 10 games last season before suffering a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg during WKU’s victory over Arkansas on Dec. 7 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bassey had successful season-ending surgery in Houston on Dec. 10, began rehab immediately, and was cleared to resume full-contact activities earlier this month.
HAYNES HITS HOLE-IN-ONE
Paige Haynes hit a hole-in-one on Saturday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Haynes aced the 118-yard No. 7 hole, using a driver.
Witnessing the feat were Caleb Haynes, Michael White and Shelby White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.