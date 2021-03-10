Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey has been named Conference USA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Bassey, a 6-foot-11 junior center from Nigeria, is the first Hilltopper to win a conference Player of the Year award since Orlando Mendez-Valdez in the Sun Belt Conference in 2008-09. He’s the 15th overall Player of the Year in program history.
Bassey joins Charlotte’s Eddie Basden (2005), Marquette’s Dwyane Wade (2003) and Cincinnati’s Kenyon Martin (2000) as players in C-USA history to win the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.
He’s also one of five players in C-USA history — along with Martin, Basden, Memphis’ Joey Dorsey and UAB’s William Lee — to win Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.
Bassey won his first C-USA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019, when he was also the league’s Freshman of the Year.
CARTER HITS acE
Larry Carter hit a hole-in-one on Friday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Carter aced the 146-yard No. 3 hole, using a 9-iron.
Witnesses were Joe Rudy, Lynn Payne and Gary Bowlds.
