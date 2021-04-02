Western Kentucky junior center Charles Bassey announced Thursday that he will forego his senior season to sign with an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, will seek to become the 36th NBA Draft pick in WKU history.
Bassey was named an All-American by several outlets this year, including USWBA (Third Team), USA Today (Third Team), Basketball Times (Second Team) and Lute Olson Award. He was also chosen as an honorable mention All-American by The Associated Press.
The big man was also a finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Bassey finished the 2020-21 season averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3 blocks per contest while shooting 59% from the field.
