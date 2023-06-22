Former Western Kentucky football coach Jimmy Feix is once again on the ballot for possible induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, and deservedly so. Feix is the winningest coach in Hilltopper history (106-56-6), and he put together some epic teams with some extraordinary players.
An All-American quarterback at Western in 1952, Feix became a longtime offensive backfield assistant for head coach Nick Denes before ascending to the program’s helm in 1968.
Feix’s run with the Hilltoppers between 1968-75, in particular, was nothing short of golden.
His first team, playing in newly opened L.T. Smith Stadium, threatened to break every record imaginable in the team’s first five games, when they defeated the likes of Butler, Austin Peay, East Tennessee, Western Illinois and Tennessee Tech by a combined score of 177-0.
That’s right, five shutouts in Feix’s first five games as a collegiate head coach.
Reality set in before a WKU homecoming crowd of 20,428 in Week 6, when Eastern Kentucky, led by Feix’s chief coaching rival, Hall of Famer Roy Kidd, rolled into Bowling Green and pinned a 16-7 loss on the Hilltoppers in a game that essentially decided the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Still, Western finished 7-2-1 and placed second in the league — a quality start to what would become a legendary career.
The following season in 1969, the Hilltoppers sputtered at the start, going 0-2-1 in their first three games before rallying to win six of seven games down the stretch, including a 27-26 conquest of rival EKU in its new stadium — the team’s first victory over the Colonels since 1964.
Western finished 6-3-1, but again settled for second place in the race for the OVC title.
Everything started to change in 1970, when Feix, a native of Henderson, inserted a red-shirt freshman who also hailed from Henderson into the starting quarterback role — Leo Peckenpaugh, who would prove to be the greatest winner at starting QB in WKU history.
The ‘70 offense featured Peckenpaugh, the running back tandem of freshmen Clarence Jackson and John Embree, and freshman wide receiver Porter Williams, while the defense was led by first-team All-American defensive end Lawrence Brame. Everything clicked.
Western was sailing through the season at 7-0-1 before being upset at home by longtime nemesis Middle Tennessee, 17-13 — an unexpected defeat that threatened to wreck the Hilltoppers’ title hopes, As fate would have it, Morehead State upset EKU on the final Saturday of the regular season, while the Tops were taking care of business with a 33-7 win at Murray State.
Western, going 8-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 in league play, wrapped up its first OVC championship since 1963.
More would follow.
The following season, Peckenpaugh leaned heavily on senior wide receiver Jay Davis and the running of Jackson to lead the offense. Jim Barber was an All-American at linebacker and, again, WKU had a championship formula — going 8-2 overall and 6-1 within the league to capture its second consecutive OVC crown.
After “slipping” to second in the league in 1972 (7-3, 5-2 OVC), the Hilltoppers bounced back with a vengeance in 1973 — putting together one of the best seasons in program history. With Peckenpaugh and upstart Dennis Tomek sharing QB duties and Jackson and Embree enjoying stellar senior seasons, WKU won all 10 of its regular season games, breezing to another OVC title.
This team featured a stingy, hard-hitting defense that posted five shutouts and did not surrender double-digit points in a game until the final contest of the regular season, when the Hilltoppers survived a 32-27 scare against visiting Murray State.
In the NCAA Division II playoffs, Western won at home against Lehigh and then posted one of the program’s greatest-ever victories — a bruising 28-20 decision over Grambling State, coached by legendary Hall of Famer Eddie Robinson, in the national semifinals at the Rice Bowl in Baton Rouge, La.
After that titanic struggle, Western had little left the following week in the national championship game at Sacramento, California, being wiped out by Louisiana Tech 34-0 in the Camellia Bowl.
Despite the sour ending, the season proved historic — 12-1 overall, 7-0 in the OVC, and a national runner-up finish.
Despite the presence of All-American defenders Virgil Livers and John Bushong, WKU fell back to second in the OVC in 1974 (7-3, 5-2), but Western bounced back to make another strong run at a national championship in 1975, led by All-American linebacker Rick Green.
The Hilltoppers, destined to finish 11-2, opened the season with six consecutive victories, none more memorable than a 21-17 win over Louisville before a packed house of 34,700 at old Cardinal Stadium. Western then fell at EKU, 13-7, before putting together a five-game winning streak.
Western and Tennessee Tech shared the OVC championship (6-1), but the Hilltoppers represented the league in the postseason — posting wins over Northern Iowa and New Hampshire before falling to Northern Michigan in a 16-14 heartbreaker for the national championship.
Feix, who died in 2014 at 83, would lead Western to two more OVC titles over his final eight seasons — in 1978 (8-2, 6-0) and 1980 (9-1, 6-1) — but it was those first eight seasons that cemented his coaching legacy.
Between 1968-75, Feix went 66-17-3 overall (.795) and 44-11-1 in the OVC (.800), winning six league championships and twice taking WKU to the NCAA Division II championship game. In that stretch, the Hilltoppers never finished lower than second place in the league; a remarkable run of consistency that took Hilltopper football to unprecedented heights and made Feix one of the most legendary small-school coaches of the era.
These numbers tell the tale — Jimmy Feix is Hall of Fame worthy.
