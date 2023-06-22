Former Western Kentucky football coach Jimmy Feix is once again on the ballot for possible induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, and deservedly so. Feix is the winningest coach in Hilltopper history (106-56-6), and he put together some epic teams with some extraordinary players.

An All-American quarterback at Western in 1952, Feix became a longtime offensive backfield assistant for head coach Nick Denes before ascending to the program’s helm in 1968.

