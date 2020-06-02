The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will virtually host the June Rooster Booster, sponsored by Western Kentucky University, at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
“We saw an overwhelming response to last month’s remote Rooster Booster,” said Candance Castlen Brake, Chamber president and CEO. “WKU is a great partner to Greater Owensboro, and we are excited to continue in this format with them. We look forward to coming together with our members and the community again on Thursday.”
Tyson Helton, football head coach at Western Kentucky University, will be the event’s featured speaker.
In his first season at the helm in 2019, Helton led the Hilltoppers to a 9-4 record, culminating with a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan at the Servpro First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
The Hilltoppers had one of the best turnarounds in the nation last fall, as their six-win improvement tied for the third-best turnaround in the country. Because of the team’s success, Helton was voted 2019 Conference USA Coach of the Year.
There is no cost to join the remote Rooster Booster, which will stream through Facebook Live and Zoom.
