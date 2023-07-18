Conference USA announced the full 2023-24 men’s basketball league schedule Monday, including Western Kentucky’s slate of contests.
The campaign includes home and away contests against all eight conference members, with 16 league games overall.
The Hilltoppers will kick off the new year against new league opponent Liberty at home in E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 6 in the first-ever meeting between programs.
The rest of WKU’s conference schedule includes games at Sam Houston (Jan. 10), home against Jacksonville State (Jan. 13), at New Mexico State (Jan. 18) and UTEP (Jan. 20) before starting a three-game homestand against FIU (Jan. 25), Sam Houston (Feb. 1) and Middle Tennessee (Feb. 3). The Hilltoppers then play at Louisiana Tech (Feb. 7), at Jacksonville State (Feb. 10), home against UTEP (Feb. 15) and home against New Mexico State (Feb. 17).
A week later, WKU travels to take on MTSU, closes out its home slate against Louisiana Tech (Feb. 28) and then finishes with a two-game road trip to FIU (March 2) and Liberty (March 9).
The Conference USA tournament will be held March 12-16 at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.
