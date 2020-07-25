There was a point during a particularly hot streak for DeAngelo Malone during the 2019 football season when the Western Kentucky defensive end was asked the key to his success.
“It’s pretty simple, really,” replied the humble, soft-spoken Atlanta native. “My plan is to get to the guy with the football before anyone else does.”
That’s Malone, to the very core.
Now, after helping lead the Hilltoppers to a dramatic 9-4 turnaround season last fall as a junior, you can bet your rattled face mask and tattered chin strap that the irrepressible Malone is back for more in 2020.
He was Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year last season, and the stream of plaudits are already incoming for this season — including earning a spot on both the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award watch lists.
The Bednarik Award goes to the outstanding defensive player in college football, and the Nagurski Award is presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) to the national defensive player of the year.
Malone not only deserves to be on these lists, he deserves serious consideration.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder features speed, a stunningly quick first step, range, agility, mobility, strength and — his specialty — a tenacious hunger to make tackles.
“I have a job to do, and that’s bring down whoever has the football,” Malone said last season. “I’m on the field for a reason — to make tackles, to help make our defense the best it can be and to make our team the best it can be.”
Malone has achieved this on several levels.
In 2019, Western featured the No. 1 scoring defense in C-USA, and this year several preseason publications laud the Hilltoppers’ defensive line as one of the very best in the country — including highly respected college football aficionado Phil Steele, who ranks WKU No. 32 in the nation; higher than both Kentucky and Louisville.
Steele, by the way, has Malone tabbed as a fourth-teamer on his All-American team, and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has Malone ranked No. 43 on his “Freaks” list — and, no worries, freaks is a positive reference in this instance.
Individually, Malone is coming off a season which saw him record 99 tackles — including 21 for loss — with 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He set the WKU FBS era (since 2009) record in tackles for loss, and his overall tackles total was the third-most by an FBS defensive lineman in a single season over the past decade.
“He’s an amazing football player,” Western coach Tyson Helton said of Malone last season. “DeAngelo plays the game the right way — he’s just about as good as they come.”
Among all players returning to college football in 2020, Malone ranks fourth in sacks and third in tackles for loss. Moreover, he is one of three returning defensive players of the year out of 10 FBS leagues.
Western is scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 3, against visiting UT Chattanooga, and 2020 promises to be a season-long grind, as nine of the Hilltoppers’ original 11 FBS opponents competed in a bowl game last season.
But nothing will change for Malone.
His plan will always be to get to the player with the ball — first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.