In some national circles, Juwuan Jones is sometimes referred to as “the other defensive end” for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who feature senior All-American candidate DeAngelo Malone as Jones’ bookend along the defensive line.
At WKU, however, Jones is regarded as a star in his own right.
“He’s very, very good at what he does,” second-year Hilltopper coach Tyson Helton has said of Jones, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound redshirt junior out of Sugar Hill, Georgia. “He’s been outstanding for this program the past couple of seasons, and he continues to get bigger and better.
“With DeAngelo and Juwuan, it’s one of those situations where (opponents) have to pick their poison — they’re both great football players.”
As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Jones made a big splash, earning Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America, making the Conference USA All-Freshman Team and earning honorable mention All- C-USA honors.
He finished with 42 total tackles and a WKU freshman-record five sacks.
Last season? Despite the Hilltoppers’ resurgent 9-4 season, including a dramatic, final-play victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Jones came up empty when it came to awards. Malone, meanwhile, was the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.
“I feel a little disrespected,” conceded Jones, who recorded 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks in 2019. “I felt like I had a better season last season than (in 2018), and I got nothing, so I guess I still have something to prove this coming season.”
Prior to arriving at Western, Jones enjoyed a storied career as a linebacker at Lanier (Ga.) High School, where he racked up 256 total tackles in his final two seasons. Jones was a Class 6-A first-team All-State selection as a senior, and a second-team All-State pick as a junior.
Jones said his goals on the gridiron are simple.
“I want to always do my job — that’s something I can control,” Jones said. “Give a hundred% and fly to the football on every play. If I do that, the stats will reflect that at the end of the game and at the end of the season.”
From a team perspective, Jones believes it will be essential for WKU to stay in the moment.
“We’re best when we take it one game at a time,” Jones said. “A conference championship is obviously the team goal, and we’re eager to get this program back to the top in Conference USA.”
Jones is excited about WKU’s opener at Louisville on Sept. 12.
“It’s always a big deal to play a Power Five school, and it’s a big opportunity for all of us,” Jones said. “We played them last year and they got the best of us (38-21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville), but I think we’ve got something special for them this year — we’re going to give it our all.”
