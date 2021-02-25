The COVID-19 pandemic has featured a myriad of twists and turns in scheduling at every level of athletics in recent months, many of them spontaneous in nature.
One such example is the recently scheduled nonconference college basketball game that will place unranked Western Kentucky at No. 12 Houston at 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN2).
It’s an opportunity the Hilltoppers need to take full advantage of.
WKU stands 15-4 overall, 8-2 in Conference USA, has a neutral court victory over Memphis, a road victory over No. 6 Alabama, and is on a six-game winning streak.
A road win over the Cougars would go a long way toward solidifying NCAA Tournament at-large consideration for the Hilltoppers — assuming they take care of business the remainder of the ever-dwindling regular season.
This will be only the fifth meeting between two traditional college basketball powers that have never won an NCAA championship, but their brief history is an interesting one.
The teams first met at the Kentucky Invitational Tournament in Louisville on Dec. 28, 1953 and one of Ed Diddle’s finest Western teams — ranked No. 6 — routed Houston 91-61 behind the play of senior All-American forward Tom Marshall.
Western and Houston didn’t meet again until Dec. 31, 1968 at the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans, where the Cougars — fresh off an Elvin Hayes-led NCAA Final Four season — rolled over a sophomore-laden Hilltopper team that featured All-American center Jim McDaniels, 87-66.
Also on that WKU team was sophomore guard Jim Rose, out of Hazard, who had been ticketed to sign with Houston until WKU came forth in the proverbial 11th hour and swept him away from Cougars coach Guy Lewis. Rose, of course, was a star on the Toppers’ only NCAA Final Four team two years later.
Forty years passed before the teams next met, with the Cougars winning 73-64 on Nov. 15, 2008, in Houston. The following season, on Feb. 9, 2010, Houston edged Western 74-72 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
Now, the Hilltoppers and Cougars meet again.
A competitive loss at Houston wouldn’t necessarily hurt the WKU cause, but the Hilltoppers need a head-turning, eye-opening upset victory to take a giant step toward the national prominence and respect they so desperately crave — having not competed in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.
It will, however, be anything but easy for WKU.
Coach Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars are 18-3 overall, 12-3 in the American Athletic Conference, and, most daunting of all, 12-0 at home. All told, Houston has won 22 consecutive games in the Fertitta Center, the fourth-longest active home winning streak in America.
A superb defensive contingent, UH outscores its opponents by a whopping 18 points per game.
Houston, then ranked No. 6, was upset last Thursday at Wichita State 68-63, but certainly recovered quickly — taking their frustration out on Cincinnati with a 90-52 demolition of the visiting Bearcats on Sunday.
Still, this is a game you want to play if you’re the Hilltoppers, who will have the opportunity to showcase their own gem in National Player of the Year candidate Charles Bassey.
The time to strike nationally is now.
