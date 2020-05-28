Johnny Vance remembers the moment well.
It was Sept. 23, 1967, and he was a sophomore on the Western Kentucky football team that had ventured to Clarksville, Tennessee, for an Ohio Valley Conference matchup with Austin Peay.
“I was playing safety on a punt return in the third quarter and got blindsided,” Vance recalled. “I was having trouble getting my breath on the field, and later in the locker room I was going through the same thing — it was pretty agonizing.”
Vance didn’t know it at the time, but he was done for the season — with his football career hanging in the balance.
He was initially taken to the hospital in Clarksville and later transported to the Bowling Green-Warren County Hospital, where he fell under the care of Dr. Henry Harris, a well-respected kidney specialist.
“My kidney was damaged, and they did what they could to try to save it, but couldn’t,” Vance said. “That following Friday they performed surgery and removed the kidney. The crazy thing about that is that after studying it, Dr. Harris determined that the kidney had probably never functioned the right way, that I only had one good kidney all along.”
Vance had arrived at WKU out of Glasgow High School in the fall of 1966, and a preseason injury to starting quarterback Mike Egan put Vance at the controls of the Hilltopper offense as a true freshman, when he started the first eight games for a Hilltopper team that finished 5-5.
A year later, Vance was injured in the second game of what turned out to be a sterling 7-1-1 season under coach Nick Denes, who retired shortly thereafter.
Vance had dropped out of school to convalesce following kidney surgery, but re-enrolled for the spring semester of 1968 and met with incoming WKU head coach Jimmy Feix, who had been the team’s backfield coach when he recruited Vance out of high school.
“Coach Feix felt that it would probably be best for me not to play football anymore,” Vance recalled. “At first, he thought it would be too big of a risk for me to play with only one functioning kidney — but, hey, I wanted to play.
“We met with Dr. Harris, who said if we padded up the kidney area and took all the precautions we could, it was highly unlikely that the remaining kidney would ever be damaged. So, that’s what we decided to do.
“Coach Feix eased me back into full contract about halfway through the spring. I took that first hit, and then I was fine. I never had any trouble playing after that.”
With Vance at the controls, the Hilltoppers went 7-2-1 in 1968 and 6-3-1 in 1969 when, as a senior, he broke many of the single-season passing records established by Feix in the early 1950s.
“Those last two seasons, coach Feix opened up the passing game,” said Vance, a prototypical dropback passer who played at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. “Before, we had been throwing it maybe 20 times a game, and we opened it up to about 30 or more those last two years.”
All the while, Vance was a standout catcher on the WKU baseball team, helping lead the Hilltoppers to the 1969 OVC regular season championship. It was a quality club that also featured future St. Louis Cardinal hurler Don Durham, along with Stan Markham, a left-handed pitcher who signed with the Cincinnati Reds.
Vance’s future also was in pro baseball.
“There was interest from several NFL teams after my senior season, especially the Dallas Cowboys,” Vance said. “I thought the Cowboys were going to draft me, but I later learned that they decided not to because of the kidney issue.
“But the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted me, and that turned out to be a great experience. I played four years in the organization with guys like Rennie Stennett, Dave Parker, Kent Tekulve, Mario Mendoza and Bruce Kison. I played against Mike Schmidt, Fred Lynn and Jim Rice — pretty good stuff.”
Thereafter, Vance embarked on a long, successful high school coaching career at a host of schools, including stops at 3rd Region schools Owensboro, Daviess County and Ohio County. He lived in Owensboro from 1985-95, then returned to the city in 2018.
Now 71, Vance — a member of the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame — considers himself exceedingly fortunate when assessing the big picture.
“When I was younger, like most kids, I dreamed of playing in the major leagues, in the NFL, all that kind of stuff,” Vance said. “That never quite happened, but I did play college football and baseball for some outstanding coaches at a great university, and I did sign a professional baseball contract and play four seasons in the minor leagues.
“I was blessed that God gave me the ability to compete at a high level like that, and I was blessed to be able to overcome what could have been a career-ending injury.
“I fully understand that I’m one of a relative few who got to do what I did, and I’m very thankful for it.”
