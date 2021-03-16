Western Kentucky senior outfielder Ray Zuberer has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.
Zuberer, out of Owensboro Catholic High School, recorded at least one hit in each of WKU’s five contests this past week, which included a midweek matchup with Kentucky and four-game series against Bowling Green.
For the week, Zuberer slashed .474/.565/.895 while producing nine hits, seven RBI, four runs, three doubles, three stolen bases, three walks, a triple and a home run.
