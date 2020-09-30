Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Montana grandchild
LOS ANGELES — A 39-year-old woman was charged Tuesday in what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping of the 9-month-old granddaughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana from his Southern California home.
Sodsai Predpring Dalzell of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty in LA County court to felony counts of attempted kidnapping of a child under 14 and burglary.
“Miss Dalzell is extremely apologetic and is very well concerned about the well-being of the family,” Dalzell’s attorney Ayinde Jones said outside of court. “She understands the harm that this has caused the family, friends and also fans of the Montana family. So our heart goes out to them.”
The 64-year-old Montana told sheriff’s deputies that the girl was asleep Saturday in a playpen in his house in Malibu when a woman he did not know entered and picked up the child.
Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted her, tried to deescalate the situation and asked her to give back the baby, authorities said.
After a brief struggle, Jennifer Montana pried the girl away, and Dalzell fled from the home, authorities said. She was later arrested nearby.
No one was hurt.
Title-winning NASCAR crew chief gets VP job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chad Knaus will move into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports after the season, ending his crew chief career after a record-tying seven NASCAR championships.
Hendrick on Tuesday announced Knaus will become vice president of competition. He will replace Jeff Andrews, who has been in the role since 2017 but was elevated to executive vice president and general manager.
Knaus will oversee the technical development of Hendrick’s entire Chevrolet stable of race cars and lead the implementation of the “Next Gen” car set to debut in 2022. Knaus will also oversee all crew chiefs, pit crews, engineering, fabrication, assembly and other team-related staff.
He guided Jimmie Johnson to seven Cup Series championships and won 82 races, most recently the August regular-season finale at Daytona with William Byron.
Swinney not in favor of social justice messages on uniforms
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney does not support messages of social justice or other issues on player uniforms.
Swinney said Tuesday his stance is solely because he’s a college football traditionalist who values the historic look of jerseys, not because he disagrees with efforts to combat social injustice.
“It’s not anything to do with the messages or whatever,” he said. “It’s just, I’ve always not messed with uniforms. It’s always been my deal. But that’s all changed this year.”
The NBA and other other sporting organizations around the world have added allowed players to add messages to jerseys.
Swinney and the Tigers have spoke out against social injustice, marching in June following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The Tigers have worn helmet stickers this season with various messages, including “Black Lives Matter,” “Love,” “Put a Stop to Racism,” and “Equality.” Clemson’s home field included the words “Equality” and “Unity” at its opener against The Citadel two weeks ago and players, coaches and staff locked arms in a line on the sideline after the first quarter in support of social justice.
Some on social media came out against Clemson’s efforts, criticizing the team’s actions. Swinney defended the team earlier this month, saying not everyone will agree. The messages on players’ helmets and on the field with continue.
“Hopefully, people can respect our young men and what they believe in and what their different causes are,” he said after the stickers debuted against Wake Forest on Sept. 12.
Swinney’s policy has long been keeping traditional uniform styles since getting the job in the middle of the 2008 season.
“That’s just a product of 13 years at Alabama” as a player and assistant coach, he said.
Swinney recalled when the Crimson Tide added a Nike logo to their uniforms, saying “and you would’ve thought the world was coming to an end.”
The coach added that he is not a fan of political groups, but common sense messages. When asked if he considered Black Lives Matter a political organization, he referred back to previous comments he’d made.
“Absolutely, Black lives matter,” he said. “That’s common sense.”
