LEXINGTON
Southern proved from the start that it was a much more capable opponent than some of the teams the University of Kentucky had brought in as tune-up fodder.
Southern had some skill, and it could certainly shoot the 3-pointer.
Those things were apparent throughout, as Southern maintained contact and UK had to work to the end for a 76-64 win.
Southern had the intangible Sean Woods on its bench as head coach. Woods has some familiarity with Kentucky’s program, as he was one of the “Unforgettables” from early in Rick Pitino’s coaching career with the Wildcats.
Woods particularly shined during the memorable 1991-92 season. After helping UK win the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles that season, he played a key part in UK’s run to the East Regional finals.
The 1992 All-Regional Team selection recorded 21 points with nine assists and scored the go-ahead basket with 2.1 seconds left against Duke in what many consider the greatest college basketball game of all time. The Blue Devils then won with a heartbreaking shot at the buzzer.
The “Unforgettables” were a group of four seniors who helped Kentucky navigate through a three-year postseason ban that culminated with the memorable 1992 run. He was the only non-Kentuckian among the four.
“I envy my players every day, I wish I could still play basketball,” Woods said. “We went through some things no other players in University of Kentucky history have gone through. Every time I get a chance to come here, I get emotional. I gave a lot of everything I had for this university. It was very rewarding afterwards.”
So, Woods definitely wanted his Southern team to leave a mark as the final team in a seven-game homestand that started Nov. 12 and was highlighted by blowouts of one overmatched opponent after another.
Kentucky had a completely uninspiring stretch of home games over the last five weeks. It has won seven straight, but UK has had to fight to keep interest up — either its own interest or that of the BBN, which hasn’t exactly been knocking down the doors to get into Rupp Arena to watch.
UK coach John Calipari admitted that his team didn’t play well, and Southern’s guys were much more ready to bring it than his Kentucky team was.
“They played harder than us,” Calipari said. “We had some guys not play well. They don’t play well every night.”
Oscar Tshiebwe got his double-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. TyTy Washington Jr., added 14 points, five assists.
Kentucky was in control, but it couldn’t put Southern away, and Calipari, along with UK’s players, gave the opponent credit for its fight.
“They were just playing hard, every time we tried to put them away, they were coming back with hits of their own,” Washington said. “If you can’t find separation with that, you have to find small ways to win, little details, we just had to grind it out and stick together.”
UK is now 7-1 and it starts more of what should be a challenging part of its schedule with a road trip to Notre Dame on Saturday. UK follows that with a matchup against Ohio State in Las Vegas on Dec. 18. Louisville comes to Rupp Arena on Dec. 22.
“Over the next 10 days, we’ve got to start making a decision on some guys getting more minutes and some guys getting less,” Calipari said. “It doesn’t matter what year you are, none of that. We have a roster of 11, I’m not going to play 11 guys. It just takes time.”
After rolling through this seven-game stretch with some blowouts and some boredom — most likely from the Wildcats themselves — UK now will be getting more serious about the opponents on the other end of the floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.