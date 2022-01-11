Owensboro High School beat Whitesville Trinity 61-39 on in girls basketball on Monday at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center.
Chandler Worth scored 23 points to lead the Lady Devils (10-8). A’Lyrica Hughes added 14 points for OHS.
Trinity was led by Cassidy Morris with 14 points. Trinity is 3-6.
OWENSBORO 9 22 15 15 — 61
TRINITY 7 15 5 12 — 39
Trinity (39) — Morris 14, Aull 8, Hibbitt 8, Wilson 4, Hartfield 3, Payne 2.
Owensboro (61) — Worth 23, Hughes 14, Greer 6, Gibson 6, Badger 5, Swanagan 5, O. Wilkins 2.
OHIO COUNTY 37 LOGAN COUNTY 36
Ohio County held on in Hartford to go 6-8 on the season. Camryn Kennedy and Heaven Vanover each scored 12 points to lead Ohio County. Addie Bullock added 7 points for Ohio County.
Kadyn Costello scored 16 points to lead Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY 9 9 10 8 — 36
OHIO COUNTY 5 4 11 17 — 37
No scoring summary.
HANCOCK COUNTY 47 TELL CITY 22
Bailey Poole and Ella House each scored 16 points to lead Hancock County at Hawesville. House had a double-double with 13 rebounds and she also made four steals.
Lily Roberts added nine points for Hancock County (6-9). Poole also had six steals and four assists.
TELL CITY 7 6 4 5 — 22
HANCOCK COUNTY 9 16 8 14 — 47
No scoring summary.
