Craig Yeast resigned as head football coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College early in the day on Tuesday.
Yeast was announced as head football coach at Mercer County High School in central Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.
Yeast returned to his home area, which is Harrodsburg.
He made that announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with “Great Day to be a Titan.”
Yeast said on the Mercer County football feed that “I’m here to win football games.”
Yeast was head coach for three seasons, including the COVID season of 2020 that was played in the spring of 2021. Yeast’s KWC teams were 5-22.
Tyrone Young, current associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator, has been named acting head football coach.
Young came to KWC in December, 2018 and was named the program’s defensive and recruiting coordinator. Young has nearly a decade of college football coaching experience and has been an integral part of all phases of the Panthers football program since his arrival.
Kentucky Wesleyan said in a press release that it looked forward to working with Young in this capacity as the college develops a plan for filling the football coaching position.
