Kentucky native Zach Yenser, who has an impressive resume in the professional and collegiate ranks, was named the new offensive line coach at Kentucky by head coach Mark Stoops on Tuesday.
Yenser, originally from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, returns to his home state after three seasons with the 49ers. Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Kansas (2015-17) as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach and had coaching stints at Southern Methodist (2018), California (2013-14), Louisiana Tech (2010-12), Colquitt County High School (2009) and Henderson State (2008). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Troy University in 2007, working with special teams and the offensive linemen under former Wildcat and beloved UK assistant coach John Schlarman.
“Zach is an incredible hire,” Stoops said. “He checks all of the boxes and is the total package. He grew up in Kentucky, he’s connected to John Schlarman, he has great relationships with people and is well-thought of in recruiting. He has college coaching experience and has spent the last three years in the NFL with the 49ers, an organization I greatly respect. This is a high-caliber hire and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching our offensive line.”
This season, Yenser worked with offensive line coach Chris Foerster, helping the 49ers finish 10-7 in the regular season and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three seasons. The offensive line did not allow a sack during postseason play, the first time a squad hasn’t allowed a sack in two or more postseason games since the New England Patriots in 2018. San Francisco ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (375.7 yards per game), averaging 248.3 passing yards and 127.4 rushing yards per game.
“My family and I would like to thank Coach Stoops and the University of Kentucky for this opportunity — an opportunity I don’t take lightly,” Yenser said. “This job just means more. As a Kentucky native and someone who worked for Coach Schlarman, it is a privilege to continue his legacy, success and the building of the Big Blue Wall.”
