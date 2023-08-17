OWESPTS-08-17-23 YMCA LEAGUE FEATURE

Kids play basketball during a recent game at the Owensboro Family YMCA. Next month, the YMCA is hosting a 3-on-3 youth basketball league.

 Provided by Owensboro Family YMCA

After the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath limited opportunities for youth sports leagues, the Owensboro Family YMCA is building back its repertoire of programming — but it needs volunteers and help from the community to reach its full potential.

The next league opportunity for Owensboro-area athletes will be in September when the YMCA hosts its 3-on-3 Fall Ball Youth Basketball League for age groups 7-8 and 9-11.

