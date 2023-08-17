After the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath limited opportunities for youth sports leagues, the Owensboro Family YMCA is building back its repertoire of programming — but it needs volunteers and help from the community to reach its full potential.
The next league opportunity for Owensboro-area athletes will be in September when the YMCA hosts its 3-on-3 Fall Ball Youth Basketball League for age groups 7-8 and 9-11.
According to Owensboro Family YMCA Director of Wellness & Programming Josh Booker, volunteer coaches always provide a boost.
“It’s huge,” Booker said. “They just make things go so much easier. It gives you that connection to the community, and it’s easier to launch programs with confidence if you have just a couple or a few people willing to pitch in.”
The upcoming 3-on-3 league, for which registration is open until Aug. 30, is meant to help younger kids learn the basics of the game.
“It’s about fundamentals and having fun and just the kids getting to play basketball and being competitive,” Booker added. “Like anything we have, we want to create a positive experience with the sport itself. Some kids are really good, some have never played before — I like to mix that up and keep teams balanced.
“I think if you have a positive experience with one sport, it opens the door to try other sports. Keeping them active is the bottom line.”
With just a few volunteers, Booker noted, it would help the league can run smoothly on Tuesdays (7-8) and Thursdays (9-11) with enough people available to coach a couple games, referee and even work with players on drills off to the side.
Eventually, the plan is for the YMCA to expand its programming to include a wide range of sports for different age groups.
“We’re trying to build this back up,” Booker said. “We want to offer flag football, basketball, anything — from youth martial arts to basic things that kids can participate in and have a positive experience.
“I want to be seasonal with fall and spring sports like football, soccer and baseball, and I’d love basketball to be summer and winter. We want to get it to where those seasonal sports are rotating throughout the year. I look at other Ys in different cities and their schedules, and that seems to be the way to go.”
However, Booker added, that circles back to needing help from the community.
“We’re right in the middle of the city between Kentucky Wesleyan College and Wesleyan Park Plaza, so we don’t have baseball, softball or soccer fields,” he said. “We have to start looking for satellite places to use.
“I’d love to run an indoor soccer league, and it would help us a lot to host games but have practices in different places so we don’t consume the gym from our members. I’ve been reaching out to different places and communicating with different people to host games and practices.”
For anyone interested in registering for the 3-on-3 basketball league, volunteering as coaches or hosting games and practices, contact Booker at 270-663-8208 or by email at joshbooker@owensboroymca.org. More information can also be found at owensboroymca.org.
