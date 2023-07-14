The Owensboro Family YMCA and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team are partnering again to offer a four-day youth basketball camp later this month.
The camp, which will be split into sessions for Junior Panthers (ages 5-8) and Senior Panthers (ages 9-16), will run July 24-27 at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on the KWC campus. Registration is open through July 20.
Following a successful camp last summer, Owensboro YMCA Director of Wellness and Program Josh Booker wanted to offer another unique chance for young basketball players in the area.
“This really checks the boxes there and lets us provide programs for youth in the community that are well-structured and give them the opportunity to have positive experiences with the sport of basketball,” Booker said.
And, Booker added, the campers always soak in the chance to learn from college student-athletes.
“They’re super excited,” he said. “Just an example, we were lucky enough to hire one of the Wesleyan basketball players, Alex Gray. When the kids talk about Alex, they put him on a pedestal. These men and women are like stars to these kids.”
Wesleyan’s players and coaches don’t take it for granted, either.
“It’s going to be a balance of teaching the basketball fundamentals and game play,” said Panthers coach Drew Cooper. “Many of our players are going to be working it. Some are even coming in from way out of town to work it. It’s our opportunity to give back to a community that supports us at every turn.”
Sessions will start at 9 a.m. each day, with the Junior Panthers wrapping up at 12:30 p.m. and the Senior Panthers going until 3 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided by the DCPS Summer Food Program, and each camper will also receive a T-shirt.
They’ll learn fundamentals and techniques for the sport, and the Senior Panthers will also have some free time at the YMCA later in the afternoon.
“For the kids last year, as much as it was a basketball camp, the swim time at the YMCA was as popular as anything,” Cooper said. “So it’s going to be a productive and good time for players of any and every level.”
Having a strong partnership with Wesleyan will only help the YMCA offer more programming in the future, Booker added.
“One of my goals is to develop as many relationships with as many coaches from different sports at Kentucky Wesleyan College as I can,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea to have players and coaches from basketball, soccer, baseball, wrestling — anything that’s sports-related that we can provide for the youth in our community.”
