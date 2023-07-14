OWESPTS-07-14-23 YMCA KWC CAMP

Campers work on layup drills during the Owensboro YMCA and Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball camp last year inside Jones Gym at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center at KWC.

 Provided by Owensboro YMCA

The Owensboro Family YMCA and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team are partnering again to offer a four-day youth basketball camp later this month.

The camp, which will be split into sessions for Junior Panthers (ages 5-8) and Senior Panthers (ages 9-16), will run July 24-27 at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on the KWC campus. Registration is open through July 20.

