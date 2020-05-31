Stiles West isn’t sleeping on his 2019 ATV national championship — the 11-year-old is off to a fast start on the track in 2020.
Last year, Stiles won the ATV National Championship Circuit in the 70 Automatic Class (8-11 years old) on points accumulated by winning six state championships in an eight-race season.
“On the track, my eyes are focused, my thumb is pinned, and I’m always ready to go,” said Stiles, a rising sixth-grader at Daviess County Middle School. “I get very nervous, but I’m like a robot — I do what I need to do.
“I love racing. My favorite part is jumping in the air — I love to get a lot of air.”
He also enjoys racing on a national circuit that includes events in New York, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois and South Carolina as part of his father Todd’s team, E-Racing — which features nine top amateurs and a top professional.
“I like it because you become close to the people you race with and race against,” Stiles said. “I’ve gained a lot of new friends through racing.”
Stiles has been an ATV competitor since he was 5, when he raced in an indoor series in Greenville.
“He prepares hard for every race,” Todd said. “He goes on YouTube and studies the track, and by the time he’s through he knows every bump and turn. And, he always seems to find the fastest lines on the track.
“He’s a smart racer — he knows what he’s doing out there.”
Last weekend, Stiles competed in his first race of the season — winning the 70 Automatic Class and the 70 Open Class at Aonia Pass Track in Washington, Ga.
“I felt very prepared for that race at Aoina Pass,” Stiles said, “and when I’m prepared, I’m confident that I will race well. When you know you’re fully prepared, you have an advantage on the people you’re racing against.”
This weekend, Stiles and others from E-Racing have been in Florida for two days of intense training, and next week the team will compete at Muddy Creek Track in Blountville, Tennessee.
And, of course, more goals will be sought.
“My goals this season are to win two national championships, support my teammates and help put E-Racing in a positive light,” Stiles said. “Also, I want to take advantage of having pro rider Alan Myers to mentor me to be the best rider I can be.”
