After a five-game 2020 football season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic, McLean County High School is playing catch-up in hopes of putting together a solid campaign this fall.
“We’re very young and raw,” Cougars head coach Zach Wagner said. “We need reps, and you can tell we had an abbreviated season, both at the varsity and junior varsity levels of play.
“We have to teach and coach a lot with this group, because we’re simply behind the 8-ball a little bit when it comes to repetitions, which is what we need to make both our offense and defense effective.”
The Cougars, who finished 2-3 last season after playing for the KHSAA Class 2-A regional championship in 2019, are working hard to return to form.
“The timing is starting to come together, and the effort is very good, as always,” Wagner said. “We’ve established a great weight-room culture here, and that continues to be the foundation of our program.
“We’ll keep working hard to move in the right direction.”
OFFENSE
McLean County will once again operate out of a Wing-T formation, with sophomore Brodie Cline and freshman Ayden Rice vying for the starting quarterback spot.
“They both do a lot of things well,” Wagner said of the pair, “and both players will able to contribute for us at the position.”
The fullback slot will feature both junior Lucas Mauzy and senior James Haerle, with the wing back position featuring junior Zach Clayton, junior Will Taylor and sophomore Elijah Baldwin.
“Mauzy has bought into the weight room and can be a strong runner,” Wagner said, “and Haerle has put on some pounds and will help us with his quickness and his knowledge of blocking schemes.
“Clayton is a step quicker this year, Taylor is a hard-nosed runner, and Baldwin is an athletic kid who can run, block and catch.”
Returning senior Brady Dame leads a receiving corps that will include fellow seniors Caleb Stein and Edwin Millay.
“Brady is coming off a great season,” Wagner said of Dame, who is 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. “He’s a big, athletic kid who has developed into a legitimate deep threat for us.”
On the line, the Cougars will feature either Ethan Todd and Cole Crumbaker, both juniors, at center, senior Cameron Dukes and junior Ethan Crowe at guard, and junior Drake Walker and senior Tyler Harberson at tackle.
“Hopefully, we can establish some of our bread-and-butter base runs and be efficient in doing so by the start of the season,” Wagner said. “We’re working on some wrinkles to get more touches for Dame in the open field.
“We will throw the football, for sure. We were very effective in doing so last season, and we’re going to continue to do so this fall.”
DEFENSEThe Cougars’ 4-2-5 set will feature Mauzy and senior Wes Wells at the end slot, with Crowe playing inside. The starting nose guard is yet to be determined, Wagner said.
Linebackers will include senior Noah Coleman and Clayton, and the secondary will include Haerle, Taylor, Dame, Baldwin, and either senior Preston Morris or Stein.
“I’m hoping our secondary has enough experience to sort of anchor the unit and make some big plays for us,” Wagner said. “Up front, we have some strong kids who have committed to the weight room, and they just need continued reps and some game experience.
“Our defensive philosophy never changes. We want to stay aggressive, put 11 hats on the ball-carrier and arrive in a foul mood — it’s just a matter of us getting after it on every play.”
SPECIAL TEAMSThe veteran Haerle will serve as punter, and junior Jacob Capps has settled in well at kicker.
McLean County has some breakaway threats in its return game, including Dame, Baldwin and promising freshman Kamden Walters.
“Our kicking game should be solid, and our return game should be solid,” Wagner said. “I’m feeling very good overall about our special teams heading into the season.”
OUTLOOKThe Cougars learned a lot from being limited to only five varsity games last fall, according to Wagner.
“What we learned is that you can take nothing for granted,” Wagner said. “You have to make the most of every practice and every game, and you have to appreciate every second of time you have on the football field.”
Three seniors from last year’s team — Dame, Haerle and Stein — reclassified for a fifth year.
“The ones who came back, I think they speak volumes about our program, our school and our community,” Wagner said. “They could be out making money, could be in college, but they chose to come back and contribute another season to McLean County football.
“This shows we’re continuing to move in the right direction.”
