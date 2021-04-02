Last spring, the Apollo High School softball program — featuring eight highly regarded seniors — was in position to make a strong push as a contender for 9th District and 3rd Region championships.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, canceled spring sports in the Bluegrass and wiped out the E-Gals’ aspirations.
Now, eighth-year head coach Stephen Julian features a young, inexperienced roster and starting jobs are open at virtually every position.
“We’ll give kids an opportunity and see what happens,” said Julian, who directed Apollo to regional titles in 2014 and 2018. “Basically, everybody’s new for the most part, except for (senior) Abbie Gore.
“We’re going to be as good as our pitching and defense allows us to be.”
Apollo’s infield will includes the likes of senior Ashley Turnham or sophomore Morgan Frizzell at third, Gore at shortstop, junior Kylie Kemper or freshman Hannah Snell at second base, senior Delainie Hayden, sophomore KAsia Palmer, junior Sydney Saalwaechter seeing action at first base, with Frizzell and eighth-grader Mary Calhoun handling the catching chores.
In the outfield, Apollo will feature a host of possibilities, including junior Olivia Crawford, junior Morgan Julian, freshman Mallory Velotta, Saalwaechter, and Snell.
Seniors Hannah Horn and Delaney Cameron also are in the mix.
On the mound, the team’s top two pitchers will be sophomore Emmie Bullington and Palmer, with Saalwaechter, Snell, and sophomore Anna Riney also seeing some time in the circle.
“If we had played last year, a lot of our young kids would have gotten to learn from a quality senior class,” Julian said, “but as it is they’re going to have to learn on the field of play — and that’s one of the things we’ll focus on, learning every game.
“I like to teach versatility, so I’m hoping we’ll develop into a team where our players can handle multiple positions on the field.
“Bottom line, if you hit, we’ll find a place for you.”
For the moment, the team is without the services of Bullington, Palmer and Frizzell, who are preparing for a trip to the Sweet 16 as members of the E-Gals’ 3rd Region champion basketball team.
And, for now, Julian isn’t sure what to expect from this year’s Apollo softball team.
“We’ll learn about our team as we go,” Julian said, “but there’s a sense of excitement about it because there are so many young faces and just about every position is up for grabs — and I anticipate this is how it’s going to be all season.
“We have pretty good speed and decent power, I believe we can be a good defensive team, and our pitching is pretty solid.
“A lot of it comes down to these young players building up their confidence by having success, and we’re trying to put players at places on the field where they can best have success.”
