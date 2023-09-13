It was Senior Night for the Owensboro Catholic girls’ soccer team at Independence Field.
Senior Ginny Young had probably her best offensive performance for the Lady Aces with six goals to lead them to a 10-0 win over Owensboro High School on Tuesday night.
Young scored six goals for Catholic and also helped others score as well. She hadn’t scored that many goals in a Catholic game in her career.
“That was the first time,” Young said. “With Senior Night the energy was really high. We came out really strong, we really needed this. Throughout the season we haven’t been finishing well, we came out really strong tonight. The focus was a lot better. We connected really well. We’ve been trying to find the forwards, connecting with the wings, that helped us score.”
“Senior Night seems to be good on our end. The last two Senior Nights have been 10-0, so let’s keep that rolling,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “It was a good night for the seniors, they’ve all been a big part of the success.”
Catholic was focused and ready to go from the opening kick, with Aubrey Randolph scoring the first goal in the sixth minute with an assist from Allie Marston. Young scored her first goal of the night with an assist from Mallary Bailey in the seventh minute. Bailey then made a strike for a 3-0 lead in the ninth minute, with Allie Marston assisting again.
From there, Young notched the next five goals for Catholic, four of them in the last 26 minutes of the first half. Young got two straight assists from Elizabeth Hayden, the second off a fine corner kick that Young got a foot on in the air and directed in the goal. Bailey got her second assist of the night on the Young goal in the 34th minute, making it 7-0 Catholic heading into halftime.
More from this section
Early in the second half, Young won possession near midfield, got the ball in the box, shot and scored from 15 yards for a 8-0 lead. A couple of minutes later, Young put a long pass from the wing in the box and Allie Marston scored for a 9-0 lead.
The game ended on the 10th goal, a strike from 35 yards from Elizabeth Hayden in the 54th minute. Catholic recorded 31 shots.
Catholic went to 8-3 on the season with the win. Catholic is 3-0 in the 9th District and has won 25 straight district games, including postseason. Owensboro went to 2-10.
Catholic squeezed out a 1-0 win when it met OHS the first time this season on Aug. 23.
“I think we finished easy opportunities,” Hines said of Tuesday’s game. “In that first game we had a couple of sitters that we missed, I think that threw us off just thinking we should’ve been up.
“This game we moved the ball well, hit the diagonals, hit the switches, and it opened everything up. We got a couple of early goals and kept going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.