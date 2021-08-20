Owensboro Catholic High School’s football team got off the mat in 2020.
The Aces opened the season with four consecutive victories, then lost three of four to close out the regular season before rallying to post KHSAA Class 2-A playoff victories over district rivals McLean County and Hancock County before losing to Murray in the Region 1 title game.
Now, a youth-laden Aces contingent is hoping to be more consistent throughout the 2021 campaign.
“Over half of our players are either freshmen or sophomores,” Catholic High head coach Jason Morris said, “but I’ve been very impressed by the senior leadership that we do have — they’re being good leaders for our younger players.
“I feel like we came together really well over the summer and put in a lot of quality work to be the best team we can possibly be.”
Late last season, the Aces made a major change — replacing Lincoln Clancy at quarterback with Braden Mundy.
Now, however, Clancy has returned after having surgery for a torn labrum, and he is expected to take most of the snaps this fall — although the versatile Mundy, a senior, looms as an option at QB, as well.
OFFENSEClancy, also a senior, will direct the Aces’ quick-hitting multiple spread attack.
“Lincoln has rehabilitated his shoulder from a torn labrum and is throwing the ball well,” Morris said. “He seems to be a little stronger than before the injury, actually.
“Braden is one of the most dynamic offensive players in western Kentucky. We can, and will, use him anywhere on the field to make us a better team. He’s a threat no matter where you put him.”
The backfield will be led by sophomore Hunter Monroe, who led the team in rushing last fall. Mundy and junior Jack Terry will also see backfield action.
“Hunter really benefitted from being in our wrestling program,” Morris said. “He’s come back stronger, but also faster.”
Catholic will feature multiple receiving threats, including Mundy, senior E Munsey, senior Ji Webb, and sophomore Tut Carrico.
“Mundy is a big threat, of course, and we’re expecting a big senior season from E,” Morris said. “Ji’s height alone (he’s 6-foot-6) will make him difficult to cover, and he’s also a great athlete — Tut, pound for pound, is one of the best players in Kentucky.”
A host of others will also play key pass-catching roles.
On the line, the Aces will feature junior left tackle Chris Lewis, junior left guard Gabe Hodskins, junior center Logan Bell, junior right guard Tyler Simone and senior right tackle J Crabtree.
Seniors Nick Clemens, Jaden Fulkerson and Luke Bivins will also see action.
“We’re looking to be efficient, get the ball in space, and play fast — we believe our quick tempo can wear teams down late,” Morris said. “A dynamic sophomore class provides us a lot of depth on this side of the ball.”
DEFENSE
Catholic’s 3-3 stack is hoping to be disruptive for opponents this season.
“We lost a lot of experience from last year,” Morris said, “but we do feel that we have the pieces to have a solid defense.
“Just like on offense, we want to create a quick-hitting pace and be the aggressors out there, swarming to the football at all times.”
Up front, the Aces will go with senior ends Clemens and Bivins, while senior Fulkerson will hold down the nose guard position. Crabtree and Simone, too, will see action on the line.
The Aces’ linebackers will be led by senior Max Pride, and will also feature freshmen Vince Carrico and Brady Atwell. Junior Carson Atwell, junior Brice Boarman and Monroe will also see linebacker duty.
Catholic’s secondary will showcase sophomore Reid Clark and junior Michael Hyland at cornerback, Carrico and junior Kolbe Kemper at strong safety and junior Lincoln Ferguson at free safety. Sophomores Eli Blair, Carson Lewis and Kaiser Frick also will get long looks.
“We just need to work together as a unit and play well,” Morris said. “Hopefully, our experienced line will help protect our inexperienced linebackers.”
SPECIAL TEAMSClancy is set to punt, with Frick and Ferguson battling it out at kicker.
Mundy will be the key kick returner, and Terry will also be in the mix.
“We have a solid group of kickers, and I feel very good about our return game,” Morris said. “We can put points on the board with this bunch.
“All in all, we should be in really good shape with our special teams.”
OUTLOOKMorris believes the Aces can take another big step in 2021.
“We need to continue to make strides — win every day,” Morris said. “If we do that, we’re going to push the program forward and get it closer to where we want it to be.
“If you’re good enough to win the regional championship in western Kentucky, you’re good enough to win it all. We just have to keep moving things in the right direction, and we’re playing to win it all.”
