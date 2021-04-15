Youth sports, in particular youth baseball, had their own challenges to deal with last spring, summer and fall in regards of how to proceed with seasons in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some leagues in Owensboro-Daviess County shifted play more to the summer and fall. Some leagues didn’t play at all.
Southern Little League didn’t play last summer or fall.
“We polled our parents, and we decided to err on the side of caution,” said Jonathan Patton, Southern’s president. “We’re pretty compact over on our corner there.”
With three fields and a lot of participation in a normal year, along the the occasional food trucks, and folks coming over from the surrounding neighborhoods, it wasn’t unusual for several hundred people to be at Southern on the corner of Scherm Road and South Griffith Avenue.
There has been more activity on normal year summer nights at Moreland Park with Owensboro Western Cal Ripken going on two fields. Bleachers are moved back and not in use at the fields and social distancing is in place there now.
ODC Cal Ripken and East Daviess County Little League have more space at their facilities across the county. EDC played a fall season last summer, and were getting games going this week.
“In the league itself, we did not have a spring league, we had a fall league when we could start playing,” said Chris Bozarth, the EDC president. EDC includes Country Heights, Knottsville and Whitesville. “We had no spring season and no tournament last year.”
Owensboro Western and Eastern Cal Ripken had seasons last summer, and players and parents had the option to participate.
“We started games about June, we already had jerseys and stuff ordered,” said Mike Watson, the president of Owensboro Western. “Some kids and parents didn’t want to play, and we understood.
“We had an outstanding summer season. I got together with some other Cal Ripken guys and put together an All-Star tournament, and we hosted it at Moreland. After that we rolled right in to fall ball.”
Leagues had to remove bleachers and parents had to bring their own chairs and social distance and kids were not supposed to be staged in dugouts, they were either with their parents or spread out down the fence lines.
Being outdoors, face masks were encouraged but not required with social distancing.
Western played some inter-league games with Owensboro Eastern, where Otis Sowders is the president.
“I think everyone wanted to get the seasons in if we could,” Watson said. “The kids needed it.”
Baseball leagues in the county are divided as we play Little League in the east County and they play Cal Ripken in the west County. Burns, Southern Oaks, Sorgho and Stanley are the playing sites on the west side of Daviess County.
Spring/summer leagues for DCLL are usually played in April-May-June, but last summer they were in July-early August.
“Last year was really a struggle as we didn’t know if and when we could ever start games, but we were able to complete every season for every age that we normally offer,” said Bobby Huff, who is president of the DC Girls Softball Association, the Country Heights playground and an active board member of Daviess County Little League. Huff also works closely with ODC Cal Ripken because they all operate under the playground association.
“The parents and kids stuck with us and we had less that 10% that opted out of playing last year,” Huff said.
Getting things going in a safe, workable order is a serious priority, and the various leagues have gotten a lot of cooperation from parents and their kids.
“They absolutely were,” Bozarth said of cooperation from parents and kids last summer. “We did our best, and we had a safe season.”
Some leagues might have had a small drop in numbers this spring.
“You bring kids up (from younger leagues), move up divisions, so it’s hard to gauge when we didn’t have a spring season last year,” Bozarth said.
The numbers Huff saw from this year’s registrations were encouraging.
“Almost every playground had an increase in registrations this year as we do have a few more teams than last year and we look forward to a great season,” Huff said.
Southern was starting slowly this spring with three games a night on two fields, and in two weeks move that to four games on two fields, then later on going to six games on three fields.
“We have staggered our schedules so that we ease into the season with certain recommendations,” Patton said. “Canceling the season last year was a gut punch. My wife Lauren and I have two 12 year olds who didn’t get a 12-year old season. We understand the frustration that came with the decision not to play.
“2020 was a rough year, but we now have an opportunity to heal and I believe baseball can help facilitate that process. We’re ready to get back at it and give our fans, parents and supporters something to cheer about. And we will do so responsibly.”
