The roster construction that John Calipari and his Kentucky basketball staff have been involved with has hit enough potholes to blow out all four tires on a luxury SUV.
Calipari has had one of the more disappointing and unnerving spring-summers ever in his time as the UK basketball coach.
His obsession with going total youth movement to try and fill out the UK basketball roster won’t ease the doubts and anxiety about this 2023-24 team. It has the No. 1 ranked freshman class, sure. But UK’s failure to get targets from the transfer portal, combined with a mass exodus this offseason has left many thinking players can’t develop under Calipari, and he can’t build really strong teams that can get to the Final Four.
That might have been the thinking from several of the eight offseason departures to both the 2023 NBA Draft and the transfer portal. Kentucky also missed on high-profile transfers Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Keshad Johnson (Arizona), and Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State).
All of that outward movement left Kentucky down to seven scholarship players, including the stellar freshman class of Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner.
Kentucky got some help in terms of more bodies with the announcement Saturday that Indiana high school standout Joey Hart from Linton-Stockton, which played in the Class 2A state championship game, was coming to Kentucky. Last week began with the addition of 3-star wing Jordan Burks. That’s nine players including sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero.
But, it really just might be eight again after a social media report from The Athletic came out late last week that Bradshaw had a fracture in his foot and could miss the start of the 2023-24 season. Hand wringing began almost immediately about whether or not Bradshaw would miss more than just the start of next season.
It’s been that kind of spring heading to summer for Calipari, whose offseason began at the end of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, where UK fell in the round of 32 to Kansas State. K-State wasn’t great, but it had a point guard in Marquis Nowell and some clutch shooters who gave UK trouble. K-State also had a coach in Jerome Tang who knew how to get those guys in winning positions, and get under the skin of BBN all in the same afternoon.
This was the second year that Kentucky left the NCAA Tournament earlier than expected.
It said a lot about the mindset of UK fans when they were relieved that the Wildcats at least didn’t lose as a No. 2 seed to a 15 in a round of 64 game, like happened to start and finish the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
That was just the beginning of a mismanaged offseason, but it also is telling that a guy who had a horrendous afternoon shooting the ball for Kentucky would somehow have his saga turned from ‘time for Antonio Reeves to go’ into ‘he’s the only experienced outside offensive threat, so please Reeves come back to Lexington.’
When it became known last week that Reeves was enrolled in classes at Illinois State, emotions were running like ‘now Kentucky can’t keep a guy from going back to the Valley.’ Nobody seems to know if Reeves will stay at Illinois State or come back to Lexington.
And that could be just another pothole Kentucky has to get around in this difficult offseason.
