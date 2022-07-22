Corey Wilford is used to being busy when there’s basketball going on. Wilford is a former Owensboro Thoroughbreds star, who is now a game emcee for the team, and he also trains basketball players in OBKY and runs several leagues in town.
He coached in a Dust Bowl 3-on-3 5th-6th grade matchup Thursday evening.
After his Legacy team lost on a last-second shot by Team Buckets 2, Wilford was coaching the continuation of a men’s open game that was stopped by rain. Wilford would later coach another 5th-6th 5-on-5 game.
“I’ve got a lot of stuff going on tonight,” Wilford said.
Team Buckets 2 came back from a big deficit to win 22-19 over Legacy. Zander Reisz hit the game-winner.
Brandon Reisz has coached Team Buckets 2 to a pair of wins.
“I’ve been here a few times, I came here as a kid, never played in it myself,” Brandon said. “I have a son and friends wanted to play, they’re good at basketball so we said let’s go in there and have some fun. It’s a great setting for them, you’ve got gym time, but out here it’s different, it’s fun for them. It’s very hot, but it’s fun.”
There was another Team Buckets squad in the 3-on-3 bracket and in the 5th-6th 5-on-5 bracket.
“We’re Team Buckets 2, one of the teams put something together, and we said we were looking for more teams, so we just kind of fell in,” Brandon said.
The Dust Bowl is in the middle of its 49-year run at Kendall-Perkins Park, and Team Buckets 2 moved into the 5th-6th 3-on-3 championship game on Saturday on 6 p.m.
Wilford had kids playing in the 3-on-3 and in the 5-on-5 games of the 5th-6th grade division.
“I used to play in the Dust Bowl, seeing my kids, hearing Wilford on the intercom and I’m not the one scoring it’s crazy,” Corey said. “I like the intensity. I’m used to playing in the park, this is my type of game.”
In another dominant display in the 7th-8th grade bracket, PeezO’s Pizza dropped Legacy 74-27.
DeAaron Watkins led the winners with 24 points.
Xavier Maddox scored 14 points and Jonathan Moss matched that with 14 of his own for PeezO’s, which will also be in Saturday’s 7th-8th championship game at 7 p.m.
The 5th-6th 5-on-5 championship game will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The high school boys championship game will be at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The men’s open championship will be at 10 p.m. Saturday.
