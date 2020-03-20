Youth tournaments in Owensboro-Daviess County have been a major driver of sports tourism for years.
Those tournaments and events here have been canceled or put in limbo, like the numerous professional, college and high school sports that have been put on hold or canceled for the rest of this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many events that were on the sports tourism calendar for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau have been knocked off through the middle of April, at the earliest.
“We anticipate that could be longer,” said Jared Bratcher, the sports director for Visit Owensboro, which does the recruiting for the youth sports tournaments that are played at Owensboro and Daviess County parks.
Both the All “A” Classic and 2-A state baseball and softball tournaments have been canceled.
“That’s gone; those were going to be big business,” Bratcher said.
An immediate impact will be felt by the cancellation this week of the United Soccer Spring Cup. There were 100 teams scheduled for the event. Using tourism projections, the Spring Cup could’ve generated $600,000 in economic spending.
There were going to be an estimated 1,500 hotel rooms used in the area for two nights, which would have brought in around $300,000 alone.
“It’s kind of gut wrenching, we worked to get a huge schedule put together,” Bratcher said. “But there are bigger worries than that for people right now with their health. Everybody is going through the same thing.”
The Mid-South Conference Tennis Championships were also scheduled to be played here and they were canceled.
“We originally thought it was just going to be postponing things through March and pick up in April, but now we’re canceling April,” Bratcher said. “The (International) Bar-B-Q Festival canceled. It looks like the way it’s trending nationally, people believe most of May will be canceled.”
Bratcher and other officials are hoping tournaments and other events might be able to be played in June and July.
There are lots of hours put in with recruiting events and negotiating with different parties to get those to come here.
“All the time we are preparing for next year, and a lot of those events come together in the offseason,” Bratcher said. “A lot of time and hours were put in getting those All “A” and 2-A events, hundreds of hours of negotiations.”
Larger youth tournament organizations, like Game Seven and BPA (Baseball Players Association), had canceled events earlier.
“We tried to get out in front of it,” Bratcher said.
