Almost always, Owensboro High School is a contender for 9th District and 3rd Region championships in boys’ basketball, and the 2019-20 season is no different in that regard.
This time, however, the Red Devils (13-9) are attempting to win titles with an exceedingly young starting lineup, which features two freshman, a sophomore, a junior and a senior.
OHS head coach Rod Drake has been down this road before, of course, watching players such as Aric Holman, Justin Miller and others evolve from talented, potential-laden underclassmen into the core of a KHSAA state championship team in 2015.
Are the Red Devils a year or two away from true greatness, or is there enough time remaining in the current season to make this team a viable championship contender?
“The expectations are high here, so we’re always positive when talking about the present,” Drake said. “Our goals never change — we’ve always got winning district, regional and state championships as our goals.”
It’s intriguing to note that the team’s starting backcourt consists of two freshmen — 5-foot-5 point guard Cayman Powell and 5-8 shooting guard Kenyatta Carbon.
“He makes big plays — nothing seems to faze him,” Drake said of Powell. “He had a real good summer with us and you could tell then he had a chance to be a real factor for us.
“He was slowed down in October by a severe groin injury, but he overcame that and continued to get better and better for us. He’s a pure basketball player with a great passion for the game.”
His running mate, Carbon, has been equally impressive.
“He’s tough, he competes, he’s a leader out there,” Drake said of Carbon. “Even now, as young as he is, he’s not afraid to step up and take the big shot.
“He’s adjusting to not being the best player on the court, which a lot of young varsity players go through, but he’s got a lot of talent and a lot of confidence to go with it.”
More well known, of course, is 6-3 sophomore forward Gavin Wimsatt, who burst on the scene a year ago and helped the Red Devils reach the KHSAA state tournament.
Wimsatt is also a star in football, and this past fall was the starting quarterback for an OHS team that went 12-2 and reached the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
“Gavin started off real slow, and, to me, that was very understandable.” Drake acknowledged. “Here’s a kid who went through a long season, took a lot of big hits, and it just takes a period of time to make the adjustment from football to basketball.
“In the last couple of weeks, you can see him coming on for us. I’ve never worried once about Gavin — he busts his tail for us every day.”
Another freshman, coming off the bench, is 6-3 forward Ethan Pendleton.
“He studies the game and, consequently, understands the game,” Drake said of Pendleton. “So, when we put him in he’s prepared to make the most of his opportunity — he sees openings and gets buckets for us.”
Rounding out the Red Devils’ current starting lineup are 6-foot senior power forward Jaiden Greathouse and 5-11 junior guard Amari Robinson-Wales.
It’s a deep, athletic team that also includes seniors Isaac Humphrey, Reis Dickinson, I’monte Owsley, Tucker Hagan and Tyren Hayden, along with juniors William Hinton and Matt Brown.
“We’ll see how it turns out,” Drake said. “I know I’ve been around long enough to know you can throw records out the window when you’re talking about district and regional tournaments within the 3rd Region. That stuff means nothing — it’s who’s playing well when it counts that matters.
“We’re just a young team working hard every team to improve, hoping to be one of those teams with a chance to win at the end.”
