Bailey Zappe turned the phrase 1-year impact player on its head in his lone season with Western Kentucky University football. The pass throwing phenom was named the C-USA Male Athlete of the Year this week, once again getting the Hilltoppers brand out there nationally months after taking his final snap for the program in 2021.
Zappe shredded the record books in his only season on the Hill. The Texas native threw for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns which both shattered single-season WKU and NCAA records. Zappe’s numbers for yards and touchdowns were also 1,095 and 15 ahead of the next-closest passer, which was Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from Alabama.
At season’s end, Zappe was named Conference USA Football MVP for his efforts and took home the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award which recognizes college football’s most outstanding player from the state of Texas.
Zappe landed in Bowling Green from Houston Baptist, an FCS school, transferring to follow Zach Kittley, who was offensive coordinator there and at WKU in Zappe’s final college season. Kittley raved about Zappe’s potential on a NBC Sports Boston podcast after the New England Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft. Kittley is now the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech.
Zappe’s achievements at WKU were not just on an individual level as he led the Toppers to a great deal of team success. WKU started slowly, losing four straight early, but with Zappe’s leadership, WKU closed the 2021 regular season on a seven-game winning streak to claim the C-USA’s East Division title and reach the C-USA Championship Game. Zappe and the Hilltoppers also earned a Boca Raton Bowl win over Appalachian State, 59-38, to finish off a record year.
Zappe always accorded himself well with spreading praise to his teammates all over the field. He had a special bond with receiver Jerreth Sterns from when they were at Houston Baptist. Zappe seemed to constantly be aware that he was a 1-year guy, coming into a unique situation where he put up substantial numbers, but there were plenty of teammates on the sidelines who had done a lot of work in the immediate years before to also get the Hilltoppers through their special 2021 season.
Those factors must have all been taken into account by the C-USA athletic directors, who voted the award to Zappe. The Michael L. Slive Athlete of the Year award is the highest individual honor awarded by Conference USA. The award is named after C-USA’s founding commissioner.
“While his record-breaking season was historic, it was even more special because it helped WKU to a conference title and resounding Boca Raton Bowl victory,” WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “In the process, he and his teammates elevated our football program and brought national recognition to Western Kentucky University. This is a fitting honor for his unprecedented final collegiate season.”
Zappe becomes the fifth Hilltopper to win the award, joining fellow WKU quarterback Brandon Doughty who was recognized for his efforts after the 2015-16 campaign. Zappe then became the highest-drafted quarterback in WKU history and the third Hilltopper quarterback drafted in the last seven years.
Stewart was just one of many who watched Zappe perform at Houchens-L.T. Smith Stadium who knew WKU had lightning in a bottle on Saturday evenings last football season.
