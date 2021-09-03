BOWLING GREEN — The big play has returned for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
After a slow start, WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe passed for four first-half touchdowns and the Hilltoppers went on to crush visiting UT Martin 59-21 in the college football season-opener for both teams on a made-to-order Thursday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
For the game, Zappe, a graduate transfer from FCS Houston Baptist, connected on 28-of-35 passes for 424 yards and seven TDs — a single-game home record for a WKU quarterback.
“It feels great,” Zappe said. “It was an awesome experience my first game out as a Hilltopper, but none of this happens without a great job by our offensive front. There were no sacks, no pressures — those guys were great up front.
“This offense is built to score points and it’s an exciting brand of football. I thought everybody played well tonight and that was great to see.”
Ironically, things didn’t begin well for Western against the Skyhawks.
On the game’s opening possession, UT Martin marched 75 yards in 10 plays and took a 7-0 lead when quarterback Keon Howard scored on a two-yard run.
WKU got on the board on its third possession in big-time fashion, as Zappe connected with Oregon transfer Daewood Davis for an electrifying 73-yard touchdown pass to pull the Toppers even.
Western took the lead for good on the first play of the second period when Mitchell Tinsley was on the receiving end of a 10-yard TD pass from Zappe that made it 14-7,
The Hilltoppers built their advantage to 21-7 at 9:31 of the second quarter when Zappe zipped a 22-yard scoring aerial to Jerreth Sterns — capping a six-play, 59-yard march.
Western surged in front 28-7 with 1:43 left in the first half when Zappe tossed an eight-yard scoring pass to Malachi Corley, but UT Martin responded with a 27-yard scoring pass from Howard to Colton Dowell just 10 seconds before intermission to pull the Skyhawks within 28-14.
The Hilltoppers struck quickly on the opening possession of the second half, with Zappe hooking up with Sterns for a seven-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-14 at 12:51 of the third period.
Less than two minutes later, Zappe hooked up with tight end Joshua Simon for a 45-yard touchdown pass, and the Hilltoppers zoomed in front 45-14 on Brayden Narveson’s 30-yard field goal at 3:02 of the third.
Early in the fourth, Zappe tossed his seventh TD pass of the game, a three-yard strike to Simon that pushed Western in front, 52-14.
UT Martin pulled within 52-21 at 7:22 when Howard scored on a nine-yard run.
The Hilltoppers added their final TD at 5:36 when Craig Burt Jr. made a spectacular catch of a 59-yard scoring pass from backup QB Carson Baker.
Western finished with 587 yards of total offense.
“A lot of great things happened for us tonight, offensively, and I thought our defense played good football, as well,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Bailey just went off for us and he was in command of the game the whole way.
“We’ve really focused on making the big play and I thought we made a number of big plays in this one — it finally feels like the old days around here.”
Next up for the Hilltoppers is a Sept. 11 visit to West Point for a battle with Army.
