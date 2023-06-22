Ray Zuberer

Ray Zuberer bats for Western Kentucky University in a game from the 2021 season.

 Photo by WKU Athletics

Ray Zuberer III is in his second season with the Florence Y’alls of the Frontier League, an independent baseball league that also has the Evansville Otters.

Zuberer was a multi-sport standout at Owensboro Catholic, then was a steady 3-year starter at Western Kentucky University, playing all over the field and being a top-notch hitter for the Hilltoppers.

