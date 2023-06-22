Ray Zuberer III is in his second season with the Florence Y’alls of the Frontier League, an independent baseball league that also has the Evansville Otters.
Zuberer was a multi-sport standout at Owensboro Catholic, then was a steady 3-year starter at Western Kentucky University, playing all over the field and being a top-notch hitter for the Hilltoppers.
“Last year was successful for me as a rookie,” Zuberer said. “My first year of pro ball, team wise we weren’t the best. But this league, Independent ball in general, is at a lot higher level than I thought it would be. There are a lot of guys who were in Double A and Triple A, playing in this league.”
In his second season with the Y’alls, Zuberer has batted anywhere from one through five in the lineup, and is currently second in the order of this homestand for the northern Kentucky team.
“I’ve swung the bat well, like I usually do, and I’ve been able to play multiple positions, right, left, center, it gave the team multiple options what they can do with me.”
Being versatile and talented in a lot of areas in several sports has been a trademark for Zuberer.
“That’s made my career,” Zuberer said. “Being very diverse, being a good athlete, being able to swing the bat. If you can hit you will be in the lineup.”
Zuberer thought he had a chance to get drafted by a professional baseball organization when he finished his time at WKU.
That was in 2021, a year after WKU’s and everybody’s spring seasons got knocked off by the pandemic.
“I thought I could be drafted, I had good year, but it wasn’t good enough,” Zuberer said. “I went to Louisville after that and got a job. I did that for a year, then I decided to play baseball again, try to reach another level and work to be a professional baseball player. I’ve had a big switch in my mentality, I’m working out more, I’ve gotten stronger. I’ve got up to around 200 pounds.
More from this section
“Western was a great time, I had a lot of fun, I had a lot of good coaches, great teammates. Them letting me play multiple positions in college was really good for me.”
Zuberer started as an outfielder and second baseman in 110 games in his last two official seasons at WKU, 2021 and 2019. He also logged 15 starts in pandemic-shortened 2020. This was after starting 44 games, 36 as designated hitter, in his sophomore season of 2018.
In 2021, Zuberer ranked second for WKU in on-base percentage, third in slugging percentage (.482) and fourth in batting average (.289). He ranked first on the team in runs (45), walks (39) and stolen bases (13) while tying for first in doubles (13) and ranking second in hits (57) and RBI (33) and tying for second in home runs (seven).
“I had some good years there, but I wasn’t fully committed to get to that next level,” Zuberer said. “I wanted to have fun, embrace college more than try to be pro athlete. As a ballplayer, and this is on me, I never reached my full potential. I embraced the college experience more than I was committed to baseball.”
That’s changed after being out of school for a couple of years.
“In the offseason I live in Louisville, I work at a baseball (teaching) facility, I’ve been around a lot of good people,” Zuberer said. “I wake up 7 in the morning, eat, go workout for two hours, go hit, throw, take ground balls, then go to work from 4-10, go home eat dinner, and do the same thing the next day.”
Florence has played 36 games so far this season (18-16), and the Y’alls returned from a road trip to the Northeast after a 12-hour bus ride.
“This season I hit a tough patch early, I was hitting the ball hard but right at people,” Zuberer said. “Lately I’ve been swinging the stick better, and I feel like I’m doing other things to help the team. I had 13 stolen bases all last year, so far this year I’ve got 18 stolen bases. In the little aspects of the game I feel like I’m helping out a lot.”
Zuberer’s stolen base total is in the top five in the Frontier League, and he’s looking for more improvement as this season goes along into September.
“I’m just kind of taking it day by day, I want to play as long as I can, but have to be realistic about getting a real job at some point,” Zuberer said. “I’m playing for love of the game, just playing the kids game like I always have.”
