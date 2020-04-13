Ray Zuberer had a gut feeling things were about to change — drastically.
A senior outfielder for the Western Kentucky baseball team, the former Owensboro Catholic High School star was on a bus rolling south on I-65 with his teammates on March 12 in preparation for their first Conference USA series of the season against UAB in Birmingham, Alabama.
Zuberer shared his experience in a recent WKU My Story segment.
“As soon as we got on the bus, I remember talking to (teammate) Bailey Sutton about how all the conference tournaments for basketball were being canceled and wondering if we were still going to play,” said Zuberer, in reference to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We weren’t even an hour down the road and the bus got off at an exit and we pulled into a gas station. Coach (John Pawlowski) got up and told us that our games against UAB were suspended and that we were turning back around.”
Ultimately, of course, the rest of WKU’s season was canceled, and it was unfortunate on a variety of fronts.
The Hilltoppers were off to a strong 10-6 start, and Zuberer was making a major contribution — batting .328 with four doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, a .541 slugging percentage, and a .417 on-base percentage.
He was also playing his usual gold glove-like defense in the outfield.
“We got back to Bowling Green, and I was sitting in the living room with my teammates watching all these games and tournaments being canceled on ESPN just thinking to myself, ‘This doesn’t look good for us,’ ” Zuberer recalled.
“I’d say an hour or two later I looked on Twitter and saw a statement from the NCAA saying that all winter and spring sports had been canceled. My body went numb immediately.
“The first thing I did was go to the field and I sat in my locker thinking about how it’s all over. All the hard work we put in during the fall and winter leading up to our season felt pointless. It was like I was living in a nightmare and I just needed to wake up.”
Zuberer and his WKU teammates had entered the 2020 season with high hopes.
“Our team had the chance to do something really special this year, and we weren’t settling for anything less than a C-USA championship,” he said. “We were just starting to put some of the pieces to the puzzle together and were getting better every day.
“This is the best team we’ve had in a while and we knew it, too. It just didn’t seem real that the season was over.”
But Zuberer, along with many other seniors around the nation, was granted a reprieve.
“I am so thankful and blessed that the NCAA granted another year to seniors who play a spring sport,” he said. “It was like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders, and I could stop freaking out about if I will ever play the sport I love again.
“I’m so excited to get things going again and to chase a championship with the guys one last time next spring.”
Zuberer is not only hopeful for WKU baseball, but the world as well.
“It is truly a tragedy what is going on in our nation and throughout the world right now,” he said, “but I know we’ll all get through this eventually.
“I also want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, staff, and of course Hilltopper Nation for everything you have done for me since our season was cut short.
“We’ll be back soon.”
