The coronavirus pandemic hit Kentucky a year ago and small business owners struggled to survive.
But Jacob Pendley not only survived, he thrived.
“When COVID hit last year, I felt like it would last all year, so I closed the brick and mortar store (The Spot Coffee & Finery at 217 Williamsburg Square) and just worked the Coffee Bus,” he said last week, a day after he finished working a 22-hour shift.
“It worked so well and I got a lot of big places — Mizkan America, Kentucky Wesleyan, Brescia, UniFirst,” Pendley said. “I used the profits from that to reopen and expand the business.”
He said he wasn’t planning to reopen The Spot until this fall.
But it November, Pendley got a call saying that the former Stychee Woman location next to The Spot was available if he wanted to expand.
He did and began the expansion at the same time he was busy with the Coffee Bus.
That gave him 2,800 square feet in two rooms.
Art for sale by 34 local artists hangs on the walls of the addition and racks of clothing are scattered around.
That room will be used for trivia night on Tuesdays, poetry readings on Wednesdays and musical solos and duets on Thursdays.
The rest of the time people can sit with their coffee on the sofas and arm chairs scattered around the room.
On Fridays and Saturdays, bands will be playing in the original store.
Before he could reopen, on Feb. 15, Pendley had to redo the floor in the original store and put in a kitchen so he could start serving soup, sandwiches and pastries.
“I kept getting messages every day wanting to know when I was going to reopen,” he said. “So, I was trying to do it as fast as I could.”
During those COVID-impacted months, Pendley’s son, Felix, was born on July 5.
And his former partner, Megan Toomey, opened Meta Crystal Shop, 501 St. Ann St., in November.
Just before he reopened, Pendley hired five people for the business and is about to hire a couple more.
“I still go everywhere with the bus, all the festivals,” he said. “I’ve sold tons of coffee in the last year. It’s artisan-roasted, fair-trade coffee. We try to be conscious of everything we put in our drinks.”
Before he opened the spot four years ago, Pendley was the bar manager at Lure Seafood and Grille.
“I learned mixology for that job,” he said back then. “I’ve always been interested in coffee. Now, I’m applying mixology to coffee, seeing what flavors go together.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
