King Combest made a major splash for Owensboro High School in the Class 3-A, Region 1 Meet on Tuesday.
Combest, who just finished 8th grade, won the boys 100-meter regional championship and ran the leadoff leg of the 4x100 relay, which also won.
Combest had been getting a lot of notice and running a lot of fast times in middle school 60-meter dash races, where he set records, and in 100-meter races, where he was trying to go as much under 10 seconds as possible.
There was a little head wind at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium, but Combest still went 10.91 and James Barragan from McCracken County went 11 flat.
Going against high school age runners with more strength for strong finishes, Combest got out of the blocks fast.
“Every night I’ve been focused, I pray to Jesus, dreams come true,” Combest said. “I’m proud of myself, I believed in myself, I knew these cats were the same as me. I love to be challenged, I put a lot of time into it.”
Combest also ran the leadoff leg of OHS’s winning 4x100 relay, where the team was a heavy favorite. OHS won in 43.45 while second-place Christian County ran in 45.23. Combest, Khalil Rogers, Zander Early and Maurice Moorman ran the relay for OHS.
OHS also won the boys 4x200 relay with Javius Taylor, Rogers, Dartez Basham and Reece Carroll going 1:31.35.
Carroll won the 200 in 22.80 and he was second in the 400 (51.03).
Ethan Pendleton also won the high jump for OHS at 6-2. Moorman for OHS won the long jump with 21-3. Moorman was third in the pole vault at 11-6.
The OHS boys were second to Marshall County in the 3-A team championship race. Marshall won with 130.2 points. OHS scored scored 106 points for second. DC was fourth with 79 points. Apollo was ninth with 23 points. Muhlenberg County was fifth with 35 points.
The top two finishers in each event were automatic qualifiers for the KHSAA 3-A State Track and Field Meet on June 4 at the University of Kentucky.
“Realistically we were going for second,” OHS coach Drew Hall said. “Marshall has some throwers and jumpers. I’m proud of the way we performed. The 4x100 and 4x200 did exactly what I thought. King, it’s crazy, the kid works hard, he’s there every day. What impressed me more than anything was how he is with his teammates. He’s their No. 1 fan, he’s always cheering his teammates on, that shows me a lot about a kid. The kids love him for that.
“We had a little practice yesterday, he said ‘Coach, it’s war.’ He was focused. He was dialed in and ready to go.”
Thomas Ashby was a double-winner for Apollo in the 1,600 (4:29.09) and the 3,200 (9:52.23).
“Today was really just about qualifying for state next week,” Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta said.
“He’s fit, he stayed injury free. That’s the key to distance running, putting in consecutive weeks on top of consecutive weeks.”
Apollo had the girls winning 4x100 relay team with Emily Bertke, Carlie Murphy, Taraya Thompson and Analea Sanders going 51.32.
“Over the last four weeks we’ve been working on technique,” Shoulta said. “We’ve been working on handoffs a lot. The girls ran a season best.”
Chandler Worth qualified for state for OHS in the girls pole vault with a 2nd-place finish at 8-6.
Owensboro’s girls were also second in the 4x100 relay (53.69) with AnaKaye Roberts, Askiyah Hughes, Ella Carter and Jazmine Robinson as the first four runners listed.
Daviess County’s girls were dominant in the 4x800 relay, winning in 10:27.72. DC had Lucy Spaw, Bentlei Stallings, Blakely Greer, and Emily Rempe running the race.
“We’re going to state, that’s all that matters right now, we’re going to state,” Spaw said.
“All of us ran a little slower than what we’re used to.”
Spaw was also in the 4x400 relay and the 1,600, where she was third.
“Lucy had a full day,” DC coach Sydney Settles said. “It is very tough running three events without a lot of recovery time.”
Owensboro girls were second in the 4x800 relay in 10:51.20.
DC’s Max Dees won the triple jump with 41-1.
DC’s Collin Jones was second in the boys 110 hurdles (16.44). Seth Pippen was second in the 300 hurdles for DC (42.87).
OHS was fourth in the girls team standings with 62 points and Apollo had 52 points for fifth. DC was eighth with 24 points.
