DeAndre Square simply laughed when he thought about how many Kentucky football scrimmages he’s been a part of.
The 6-foot-1, 224-pound inside linebacker, who’s returning for his fifth and final year with the Wildcats in 2022, has been around the block — and then some — when it comes to his college football career. With one last go-around, the Detroit native wants to make his mark on the program that’s meant so much to him.
Square has already proven that he can create an impact on the field. He’s played in 49 career games, including 35 consecutive starts, and has racked up 224 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in his four seasons in Lexington — helping UK to a 33-17 record and four straight bowl game victories in that span.
Closing out his UK career as a graduate student, Square aims to use his last year to pass on the qualities that can’t be measured, like team leadership.
“I think it’s very important,” he said following the Cats’ scrimmage Saturday. “I feel like that’s what I’ve been doing a lot this past week. I’m watching out in practice, I’m pretty vocal and looking out for guys that are also trying. I’ve been having sidebar conversations with a couple guys, telling them they’re going to have to step up, like they played meaningful minutes last year.
“It’s part of the process of becoming a leader, stepping up in different roles. I’ve been doing that a lot lately. Some guys have been taking that role and they’ve been stepping up, and I’ve been proud of them.”
Among the specific players Square wants to see develop into leaders are a pair of fellow inside linebackers in sophomore Trevin Wallace and junior D’Eryk Jackson.
“I try to make sure I hear them and get them trained,” he said, “because it’s going to have to be them.
“In high school, I was pretty vocal. When I got to college — I’m a quiet kid, but once I get things rolling and once I get things in the right direction, I feel comfortable, I’m pretty vocal. Some people are naturally vocal and some people are like me, it takes time. You can tell who has that about them.”
As the Wildcats use the spring to get accustomed to first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, develop players and continue UK’s momentum following a 10-3 campaign, leadership is one area in which head coach Mark Stoops isn’t concerned.
“DeAndre and those guys have been around forever,” he said. “Really strong leadership there as well. We’re always constantly trying to develop the next leaders, always trying to get better in that area.”
UK will have to play 2022 without junior defensive back Vito Tisdale, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice two weeks ago. Even with uncertainty in the secondary, Square said, having defensive coordinator Brad White back for a fifth season will only help with continuity.
“We’re very comfortable,” Square said. “So comfortable that we play around with stuff now, trying to play guys at different positions to see what they can do. They can move me around and certain guys, and everything still flows free because the playbook is the same since I’ve been here. I’m glad we didn’t have a change.”
With only six practices remaining in the spring period — including Saturday’s Blue-White Game at Kroger Field — Square wants to savor every moment he has left on campus.
“It’s pretty exciting,” he said of the upcoming spring game. “My last one. I’m trying to get the guys corrected from (Saturday) and going into next week, trying to prepare for the game.
“You seriously want to get better and showcase and be the best, but at the end of the day, you want to have fun. I’m serious out there, but I also try to have fun out there with everybody and show them it’s supposed to be fun. I’m excited.”
