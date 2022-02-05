St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown, 504 Mulberry St., Uniontown, will be hosting Immaculée Ilibagiza, New York Times best-selling author and Rwandan genocide survivor, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited.
Immaculée will share how faith, praying the rosary, and turning to God helped shape her prior to her liberation, and then gave her strength to face and forgive the murderer of her mother and a brother.
Immaculée has written seven books, including her first one, Left to Tell; Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust (Hay House), which was released in March of 2006. Her story has been featured on many national and international news sites. She has received The Mahatma Gandhi International Award for Reconciliation and Peace. A major motion picture of her life is currently under development.
For more information, contact the parish at 270-822-4416 or visit them online at stagnesuniontown.com.
