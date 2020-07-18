St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky Highway 81, will host a barbecue drive-thru fundraiser on Aug. 4.
Serving begins at 4 p.m. in the drive-thru line. Burgoo is $20 a gallon; chickens are $10 each; pork is $12 a pound and mutton is $14 a pound.
Raffle tickets at $2 each will be available in line and two quilts will be given away.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
