St. Mary of the Woods’ parish picnic in Whitesville will be drive-thru only on Sunday.
Pat Basinger, who’s been part of the parish all of her life, said, “This is the first time since World War II that we’ve been unable to have our picnic on the grounds.”
But the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on how many people can gather at a time made the traditional picnic with people eating shoulder to shoulder impossible this year, she said.
Basinger said in 1983, Anna Hamilton, a parish member, wrote a book about the picnics.
She found that they began in 1909 and had only been interrupted by World War I and World War II.
“We’re always the first of the parish picnics,” Basinger said.
Those later in the summer may be able to operate normally, she said.
But St. Mary’s can’t.
Basinger said people can drive into the parking lot of the St. Mary’s gym on Franklin Street and place their orders between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Everyone will stay in their cars and volunteers will bring the chicken, pork, mutton and/or burgoo out to them, while wearing a mask and gloves, she said.
Basinger said volunteers will cook all night to have 1,200 pounds of mutton, 1,500 pounds of pork, 600 chickens and 580 gallons of burgoo ready for the public.
The raffle will be at 3 p.m., she said.
“Tickets will be available in the drive-through for $2,” Basinger said. “The grand prize is $2,500 and there are 10 $200 prizes.”
She said, “I’ve worked in the quilt booth for the past 25 years. But, of course, we can’t have that this year.”
With all the booths that usually raise money for the parish closed by the pandemic, she said the raffle will be especially important this year.
Basinger said when people go to church, they usually make a donation.
But with services being only on the internet these days, she expects most churches are seeing a decline in donations.
“The community always rallies around our picnic,” Basinger said. “I believe they will this year too.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.