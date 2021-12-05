Jack Sivori threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, along with 64 yards and an additional score on the ground, to leave St. Xavier to a 31-21 win over Male in the KHSAA Class 6-A state championship game Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Sivori sealed the win for the Tigers (14-1) with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Smith with 1:52 remaining after Male had climbed to within 24-21 just minutes beforehand.
Smith finished with game with 10 receptions for 128 yards and two TDs.
Male quarterback Nic Shutte threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, including two passes for 129 yards and a pair of scores to wideout Vinny Anderson.
Running back Daniel Swinney rushed for 121 yards on 24 carries for the Bulldogs (13-1).
The victory avenged St. X’s 28-21 loss to Male on Sept. 3.
CLASS 5-A SOUTH WARREN 38, FREDERICK DOUGLASS 26
South Warren quarterback Caden Veltkamp passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Spartans to victory in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Running back Luke Burton rushed for 79 yards and two TDs, along with two receptions for 50 yards and an additional score for South Warren (14-1).
Frederick Douglass quarterback Samuel Cornett threw for 274 yards and three TDs, with wideout Dane Key reeling in five catches for 155 yards and two scores for the Broncos (13-2).
CLASS 3-A BELFRY 33, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 28Isaac Dixon rushed for a staggering 376 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries to lift the Pirates to a win in the KHSAA Class 3-A state title game at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Dixon scored the game-winner on a 62-yard breakaway TD with 4:58 remaining, less than three minutes after Tilghman took a one-point lead.
Belfry, which didn’t attempt a pass in the state title game, finished its season at 9-6 after starting the year 0-5.
Jack James passed for 177 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Tornado (8-7), with all three scores going to wideout Camdon Marshall. Running back Malachi Rider rushed for 110 yards and a TD, as well.
